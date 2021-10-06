Prep volleyball roundup: Grain Valley 'comes together' for key win over Truman

The Examiner staff

Grain Valley volleyball coach Tori Squiers said her team “came together” at the right time to claim a key conference win Tuesday.

Adelyn Bybee knocked down 11 kills as the Eagles improved to 5-0 in the Suburban Middle Six with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-7) win over visiting Truman.

“Last night we came together as a team against a good competitor. We knew every point mattered and fought consistently for every single point. The girls continued to talk about how much fun they were having,” Squiers said after her team avenged a 2-1 loss to Truman in the Lee’s Summit North Tournament and improved to 18-3 overall with its fourth straight win.

Olivia Williams had a strong all-around game with eight kills, 18 digs and six aces. Addison Baumgartner added 15 digs, five assists and two aces and Kellie Overturf chipped in three kills, two blocks and seven digs.

BLUE SPRINGS 3, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 0: Kayleigh Jenkins knocked down 11 kills and added two blocks to help Blue Springs sweep host Raymore-Peculiar 25-17, 25-16 and 25-11.

“Solid night of volleyball on our side of the net,” Wildcats coach Katie Straka said after her team improved to 10-6 overall and 6-4 in the Suburban Big Eight.

Chloe Kaminski added nine kills and seven digs and Maya Fergerson tallied seven kills, nine digs and two blocks.