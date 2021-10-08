Truman volleyball gets season sweep over rival William Chrisman

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

When Truman's Gabby Kurle served an ace to wrap up a Suburban Middle Six victory at William Chrisman, teammate Sarina Ulberg jumped so high she could have touched the rafters.

"This may not be the rivalry we have between to the two schools in football or basketball, but to us, this is the biggest win of the season," Ulberg, a senior standout, said after the Patriots swept the host Bears 25-15, 25-19, 25-15. "I'm a senior, and this is the last time we play Chrisman and we're going to have the Noland Road Cup at our school for another year and that means the world to me."

It also means a lot to low-key Patriots coach David Gardner, whose team is an impressive 15-5-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

"We didn't have the electricity tonight that we had at our place the first time we played Chrisman," Gardner said, "but you could tell before the match how important this was to our girls. And we played like it meant a lot. I was really happy with how we played tonight."

The Patriots won the first set by 10 points, gained a world of momentum, and never lost it.

"I know, we had a lot of momentum in the first set," Ulberg said. "And the second set was like 15-14 at one point, but were able to win, and then I thought we really played well in the third set. We wanted to win in three sets and play good volleyball. ... We had the momentum most of the night."

Ulberg is one of six seniors on a Truman team that also features four freshmen, including Gardner's daughter Addisson, a defensive specialist.

"We have great senior leadership and some talented underclassmen," Gardner said. "It's always tough to be the coach's kid. But all you have to do is watch her play to know she belongs on varsity.

"She is the third daughter I have coached, and she has a younger sister I hope to coach someday."

First-year Bears coach Angela Cook was all smiles after the match, as she felt good about everything except the final score.

"I was very happy with the way our girls played tonight," Cook said after her Bears dropped to 10-11-1 overall and 3-3 in the conference. "I played at a high school with a great rivalry game, and the school I came from (where she coached last) had a great rivalry game, and it didn't take long to learn what this Chrisman-Truman rivalry means.”

Cook said she saw a different attitude from her team.

"To be honest with you, I thought our girls were intimidated by Truman the first time we played them, and I didn't see any signs of intimidation tonight,” Cook said. “They're a very good team and Coach Gardner is a great coach who gets the best out of his girls. Tonight, I think we were a much better team than we were the first time we played them, and I think we're getting better and better each match."