WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Noon — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Carthage at Pembroke Hill High School

2 p.m. — Ladue at Grain Valley

COMO Tournament

11 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman at at Columbia Rock Bridge High School

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

10 a.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County Tournament, Higginsville

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

10 a.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

Noon — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational, Platte County Community Center North

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships, Belton High School

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Van Horn at Kearney Invitational, Jesse James Park

9 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lexington Invitational

MONDAY, OCT. 11

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Blue Valley (Kan.) West

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Smithville

4:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

Class 3 District 7 Tournament

At Odessa Middle School

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Odessa

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman

7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Class 2 Sectional Team Playoff

Time TBD — Willard or Carl Junction at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Class 4 District 4 Tournament, Hodge Park Golf Course, Kansas City

8 a.m. — Lee's Summit North at Class 4 District 3 Tournament, Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake, Lee’s Summit

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 3 District 4 Tournament, Eagles’ Landing Golf Course, Belton

8 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 District 2 Tournament, Horton Smith Golf Course, Springfield