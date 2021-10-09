What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Noon — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Carthage at Pembroke Hill High School
2 p.m. — Ladue at Grain Valley
COMO Tournament
11 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman at at Columbia Rock Bridge High School
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
10 a.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County Tournament, Higginsville
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
10 a.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
Noon — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational, Platte County Community Center North
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships, Belton High School
8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Van Horn at Kearney Invitational, Jesse James Park
9 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lexington Invitational
MONDAY, OCT. 11
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
6:30 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Blue Valley (Kan.) West
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Smithville
4:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
Class 3 District 7 Tournament
At Odessa Middle School
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Odessa
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
6:30 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman
7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Class 2 Sectional Team Playoff
Time TBD — Willard or Carl Junction at Grain Valley
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Class 4 District 4 Tournament, Hodge Park Golf Course, Kansas City
8 a.m. — Lee's Summit North at Class 4 District 3 Tournament, Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake, Lee’s Summit
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 3 District 4 Tournament, Eagles’ Landing Golf Course, Belton
8 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 District 2 Tournament, Horton Smith Golf Course, Springfield