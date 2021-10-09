What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner staff

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

SATURDAY, OCT. 9 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

Noon — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Carthage at Pembroke Hill High School 

2 p.m. — Ladue at Grain Valley 

COMO Tournament 

11 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman at at Columbia Rock Bridge High School 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

10 a.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County Tournament, Higginsville 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

10 a.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South 

Noon — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational, Platte County Community Center North 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships, Belton High School 

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Van Horn at Kearney Invitational, Jesse James Park 

9 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lexington Invitational 

MONDAY, OCT. 11 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West 

6:30 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage 

6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North 

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Blue Valley (Kan.) West 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Smithville 

4:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park 

Class 3 District 7 Tournament 

At Odessa Middle School 

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Odessa 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman 

7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

Class 2 Sectional Team Playoff 

Time TBD — Willard or Carl Junction at Grain Valley 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Class 4 District 4 Tournament, Hodge Park Golf Course, Kansas City 

8 a.m. — Lee's Summit North at Class 4 District 3 Tournament, Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake, Lee’s Summit 

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 3 District 4 Tournament, Eagles’ Landing Golf Course, Belton 

8 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 District 2 Tournament, Horton Smith Golf Course, Springfield 