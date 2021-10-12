Grain Valley volleyball shakes off slow start to sweep Truman, stay unbeaten in conference

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Grain Valley volleyball team got off to a rocky start in a key conference match at Truman Monday night.

The Eagles, though, soon turned it into a clinic on how to regain momentum and never let it go.

The Patriots let the Eagles 12-3 in the first set before Grain Valley went on an 8-1 run to make things exciting. The score was tied four times before Grain Valley took a 21-17 lead and never looked back for a 25-20 win.

That victory paved the way to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-13) victory that helped the Eagles improve to 2-0 against Truman this season while improving to 7-0 in the Suburban Middle Six Conference.

Overall, the Eagles are an area best 20-3, and second-year coach Tori Squiers said the success of her squad comes from a team approach.

"A couple of times this season, we have gotten off to a bad start but rebounded and played really well the rest of the night," said Squiers, a former Eagles volleyball and basketball player. "Tonight, we got on a little run in the first set and you could see the girls starting to believe in themselves – and that's half the battle."

It was Truman's second loss in a week to the Eagles and coach David Gardner said both matches were similar.

"They are a very good team, and they just outplayed us each night," Gardner said after his team fell to 15-6-1 and 5-2. "We're 15-6-1 with two losses to Staley and both our conference losses are to Grain Valley.

"They played well tonight, but we made so many mistakes. That's something we have to clean up."

Grain Valley outside hitter Olivia Williams, who covers the court like a fresh coat of paint, helped the Patriots pick up an inspirational 22nd point in the first set win.

She came out of nowhere to save a ball that was going out of bounds and her teammates finished it off for a 22-18 lead.

Williams finished the night with a team-high 13 kills. Right side hitter Adelyn Bybee added 11.

"Last year we shared the conference title with Truman and this year we want to win it outright," Williams said. "We beat them last week, and then came over to Truman and got another big conference win.

“I don't know what people expected from us this season, but we thought we were going to be a good team."

Bybee quickly added: "And we are. We're playing so well because we're playing as a team. We don't care who gets the credit for a win, we just want to play well together. And like tonight, we got off to the slow start, but once we started playing well, we never lost our momentum."