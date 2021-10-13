Prep volleyball roundup: Chrisman rallies to edge rival Fort Osage

The Examiner staff

William Chrisman fought back from a 2-1 deficit to claim a 3-2 Suburban Middle Six volleyball victory over rival Fort Osage Tuesday.

Chrisman took the lead with a 25-19 win in the first game, but Fort Osage grabbed the lead with 25-23 and 25-18 wins.

Chrisman tied it 25-22 before taking the fifth and deciding set 15-7.

“As a team, we really displayed some composure late in the match to pull out the win,” Chrisman coach Angela Cook said. “They fought hard and got the job done.”

Senior right side hitter Courtney Taylor knocked down a team-high 11 kills and added 14 digs and two blocks to lead Chrisman (11-12-1, 4-4 Middle Six). Junior outside hitter Mele Taula added nine kills, two blocks and three aces.

Senior middle hitter Sio’Mia Key contributed seven kills and three blocks and senior setter Brooklyn Burkey directed the attack with 24 assists, 14 digs and four aces.

TRUMAN 3, BELTON 1: Sarina Ulberg did a little of everything to help Truman bounce back from a first-set loss to top visiting Belton in a Suburban Middle Six match Tuesday.

Ulberg amassed 18 kills, 11 assists and three blocks while serving for seven aces as the Patriots (16-6-1, 6-2 Middle Six) recovered from a 25-22 loss in the first set to sweep the Pirates 25-13, 25-16, 25-13 in the final three.

Taylor Jett led the Truman defense with 19 digs and added eight kills and three aces. Addisson Gardner served seven aces and had 13 digs, Gabby Kurle chipped in four kills, nine digs and three aces and Madison Harris had 22 assists and three aces.

GRAIN VALLEY 3, RAYTOWN 0: Senior Olivia Williams and sophomore Allison Koepkey each had eight kills as Grain Valley made quick work of host Raytown for a Suburban Middle Six win Tuesday.

The Eagles (21-3) swept with 25-10, 25-14 and 25-10 wins to stay unbeaten in the conference at 8-0.

Kellie Overturf added five kills and was a force at the net with six blocks and Dru Iles had nine assists.

LIBERTY 3, BLUE SPRINGS 2: Blue Springs was unable to hold off Liberty after taking a 2-1 lead in a Suburban Big Eight road loss Tuesday.

Blue Springs edged the Blue Jays 26-24 in the first set and dropped the second 25-21 before taking the lead with a 25-23 win. Liberty grabbed a 25-21 lead to tie it and won the decisive fifth set 15-8.

“Liberty wins the battle of offensive dominance,” Blue Springs coach Katie Straka said. “We scraped and fought but couldn’t find the firepower that we needed. It really felt like a seesaw battle, back and forth all night. We served well and racked up nearly 70 digs as a team, but it wasn’t enough.”

Kayleigh Jenkins tallied 13 kills, Maya Fergerson had 10 kills and two aces and Jalyn Walruff added seven kills, 14 assists and 10 digs for the Wildcats (15-8, 7-5 Big Eight), who had a three-match win streak halted.

PARK HILL 3, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 1: Blue Springs South nearly forced a fifth set but fell 29-27 in the fourth to suffer a Suburban Big Eight road loss Tuesday.

South dropped the first two sets 25-17 and 25-14 before battling back with a 25-22 win in the third.

Tori Valentine knocked down 16 kills, Marti Strickert had 38 assists and Abby Boyd, Carson Demesko, Charlee Huttinger and Valentine combined for 42 digs to lead the Jaguars (7-24, 1-11 Big Eight).