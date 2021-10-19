Fort Osage volleyball gets needed win heading into district play

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Moments after Fort Osage senior Mackenzie Barnett served her second consecutive ace – and sixth of the set – coach Vanessa Gage clapper her hands, saluted the enthusiastic crowd and greeted her players at mid-court.

The 3-1 come-from-behind Suburban Middle Six Conference win over Raytown was just what the veteran coach was looking for as her Indians prepare for their final regular-season match of the season Tuesday at Belton then meet Truman at 6 p.m. Thursday in Class 5 District 14 action at Blue Springs South High School.

"It's exciting to see our girls rally from that first loss, come back from behind behind (22-15) in the second set and then we played really well as a team to win the last two sets,” Gage said. "That's just what we were looking for with district coming up Thursday over at Blue Springs South."

The Indians got off to a slow start, falling 25-16 to the Blue Jays in the first set. After eking out a 26-24 win in the second set, Fort Osage closed out the win with 25-22 and 25-16 wins to improve to 7-14-2 overall and 2-6 In the league while snapping a three-match conference losing streak.

Everyone on the court seemed to contribute, with Barnett's service aces starting the comeback.

"I really care a lot about serving," said Barnett, who served six consecutive points – including four aces in a row – to help the Indians take a 15-5 lead in the final set. "I work hard on my serves, but tonight, we all played well and everyone played a role in our win."

When asked she felt when she served the final two points on the set, she grinned and said, "Amazing. Nothing feels as good as getting an ace for the game-winning point."

Fort Osage’s Nikki Snider had four kills in the final set and defensive specialist Heather Chiesi and her back row teammates made sure there were no open areas for the Blue Jays to get an easy point.

"I thought we were more confident and more aggressive as the match went on," Gage said. "Kelly (Farmer), Epi (Salamasina) and Nikki all played well up front and all our back row players were great. It's fun to watch the girls get excited and play like they did tonight.

"It would be nice to carry that momentum over into our match at Belton tomorrow and then into our (district) match against Truman Thursday."