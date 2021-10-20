Dig Pink 'electricity was unbelievable': Blue Springs tops rival Blue Springs South in front of raucous crowd

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Long before the opening serve of the Dig Pink for the Cure volleyball match, Blue Springs coach Katie Straka walked into the gym and saw that both the north and south bleachers were extended toward the court and the seating area in the lofts was open.

"I kind of thought that might be overkill," said Straka, whose Wildcats swept the crosstown rival Blue Springs South Jaguars 3-0 (25-20, 25-26, 25-21) before a standing-room-only crowd that created enough electricity to power the Eastern Jackson County community for months.

"Early in the first set, the score was something like 6-5 and the kids are chanting, 'Scoreboard! Scoreboard!' and at that moment, I knew it was game on," Straka added.

Her South counterpart, Blue Springs graduate Mallori Perry, agreed.

"The electricity was unbelievable," Perry said. "On a night like this, I was proud of our team, proud of Katie's girls, proud of the kids and fans from each school and just so honored to be a part of an event like this."

Throughout the first two sets, auction items were bid on with all funds going to the Fight Dirty Foundation, which helps families in Eastern Jackson County with medical expenses due to their fight against cancer.

"I don't know how many kids from either team have been involved in a night like this, with the student sections full and all the fans cheering every point," Straka said after her team improved to 19-12 in overall and 8-6 in the Suburban Big Eight Conference.

"There were some errors early in the match by both teams, and I think with the energy and electricity and so much going on, it just took them some time to get into their game."

It was an emotional night for senior outside hitter Chloe Kaminski, the two-time all-state outside hitter who has committed to Oklahoma. She played her final match on her home court.

"It's emotional for so many reasons," said Kaminski, who finished with nine kills and nearly flawless play on the back row. "Luckily, no one in my immediate family has ever had to deal with cancer, but seeing all the survivors here tonight made a real impact on me.

"And we're playing our big crosstown rival, and you don't want to lose your last home match to them, so it was an emotional night. And now I feel so happy."

So did Blue Springs juniors Kayleigh Jenkins and Maya Fergerson, who finished with nine and 12 kills, respectively.

"The energy just radiated in the gym tonight. It came from the fans right down on the court, and we fed off that and it helped us play that much better," Jenkins said. "It was incredible. I loved the two student sections cheering for their team and the fans were great, and both teams played really well. They made us earn this win."

Added Fergerson: "This is my favorite night of the whole season and this was the most fun, the most electric match we've had on a Pink Out night. With everyone wearing pink and the students from each school having a lot of fun cheering their team, it was pretty cool."

Even though they were disappointed in the outcome, South's Alexis Alexander and Tori Valentine agreed.

"Of course, we wanted to win, but with all the fans and the pink and the excitement, it was the best atmosphere I have ever played in," said Alexander, a sophomore who finished with five kills. "I'll never forget it. And it will be even better if we keep working hard and find a way to win on this night."

Tears streamed down Valentine's face after she led the Jaguars with 15 kills, and like Kaminski, starred in all phases.

"Everything was amazing tonight, except the score," Valentine said, managing a smile. "The atmosphere is something I will never forget. Our students came out to support us over here and we love them for doing that."

The Jaguars wrapped up a 7-24, 1-13 regular season that failed the represent the players' love of the game.

"So oftentimes, when you have a record like ours, it leads to problems off the court, but not with these girls," Perry said. "You saw how hard they played tonight, how much they wanted to win – and that's how they have played all season. I'm proud of them."

Blue Springs South will host the Class 5 District 14 tournament. The third-seeded Jaguars meet No. 2 Grain Valley at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Blue Springs, the top seed, awaits the winner of Thursday’s match between No. 4 Truman and No. 5 Fort Osage at 1 p.m. Saturday.