Grain Valley volleyball caps undefeated conference title with another sweep

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The kind of dominance that the Grain Valley volleyball team showed in the Suburban Middle Six Conference is something that’s rarely seen.

The Eagles came into another league contest against William Chrisman with a 9-0 conference record. Just like they did in all their other league matches, the Eagles dominated in a 3-0 (25-15,25-13, 25-16) sweep at home on Senior Night.

Not only did Grain Valley finish the season undefeated in conference play in their regular season finale, it dropped only one set in those 10 matches.

“It meant a lot to the girls to win every single game,” Grain Valley head coach Tori Squiers said after her team improved to 24-4-2 to go along with the 10-0 conference mark. “The girls were ready to fight for every conference game. They worked hard as a team to accomplish this.”

Last season, the Eagles shared the conference title with Truman. This year, they won it outright – for the first time since 2013, when Squiers was playing for the Eagles.

“With us, we were worried about losing to Truman again and splitting,” senior Olivia Williams said. “It was really cool to beat them 3-0 both times.”

And that was the same thing that happened against Chrisman Tuesday. The only set the Eagles dropped was against Fort Osage in a home match on Oct. 7.

Against Chrisman (12-13-1, 5-5), Williams, senior Kellie Overturf and junior Adelyn Bybee powered the offense and defense at the net, but freshman Kayla Gallagher also made a big contribution with five kills.

“It was fun. I hit 100 kills (for the season) today,” Gallagher said. “It’s a great memory for me. This season has been great. I can’t wait for districts.”

Overturf said that she and Gallagher have made a formidable duo at the net on defense.

“She has brought a lot of offense with her hitting and she plays good defense, too, with her blocking up front,” Overturf said of Gallagher. “Her dad likes to call us ‘The Block Party.’ I know she’s going to do great.”

So does Squiers, who said Gallagher has made a big leap since the beginning of the season.

“We were worried at first because she was really shy,” Squiers said. “She’s stepped up on the court and she’s become a lot more talkative. ... She is making herself known.”

While Gallagher had an impressive performance, Williams shined on Senior Night with a team-high nine kills.

“The way she jumps in the air, it just wows me every time,” Gallagher said of Williams.

But Williams didn’t just have crushing kills, some of them came on softly hit, two-handed dumps that found open spots on Chrisman’s side of the floor.

“She has the ability to see the other side of the court, which is something you cannot teach,” Squiers said. “She doesn’t need to swing as hard as she can every time, she just hits the holes.”

Williams has made those shots a trademark.

“I like to find the holes instead of just killing it,” Williams said. “My old coach (Kelsey Carver) taught me how to do that, so that’s how I learned.

Now that the Eagles accomplished their goal of finishing the conference schedule undefeated, they turn their attention to the Class 5 District 14 Tournament. The second-seeded Eagles will meet No. 3 Blue Springs South in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at South.

“It will be tough for sure, but that’s what makes it fun,” Squiers said of the tournament, which features Blue Springs as the top seed. “We want to beat those tough teams and it makes it a lot more fun when we do. It’s going to be tough and hard competition.”

Meanwhile, Chrisman will look to shore up its serving and minimizing errors before the Class 5 District 15 tournament. Against the Eagles, those were issues for the Bears.

The Bears will take on North Kansas City in the first round at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Liberty North High School.

“We have been struggling with our serving and keeping it consistent,” Chrisman coach Angela Cook said. “That’s been a low point for us. We fought against Grain Valley, but we have talked about the lack of mental toughness and keeping that consistent throughout the whole night.”