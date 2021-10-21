Truman sweeps Fort Osage to advance to district volleyball semifinals

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Truman volleyball coach David Gardner was pleased with his team's first-round district win Thursday, but he knows the greatest challenge awaits on the horizon.

His Patriots (20-9-1) swept Fort Osage 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-13) in the Class 5 District 14 opener at Blue Springs South High School. Now they advance to face top-seeded Blue Springs (19-12) in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at South.

"We played well enough to win tonight," Gardner said. "I didn't think we came out with enough energy, but we played well enough to get the win.

"It's going to be David vs. Goliath Saturday against Blue Springs, and we're going to have to play much, much better than we did tonight."

The Patriots claimed momentum early in the first set and never lost it as they kept their season alive.

"We were able to get some momentum early," said freshman setter Addison Gardner, "and we had some really good moments on the court. But we can play harder, and we are going to need to stay focused and play much better than we did tonight when we play Blue Springs on Saturday. It's going to be a real challenge for us."

Although the season ended for her 8-19-2 Indians, coach Vanessa Gage was proud of their performance.

"We went down fighting, and you have to respect that from your players," Gage said. "Truman would get a lead, and our girls would work hard to fight back, we just couldn't fight back to get a win.

"And I am sorry to see this season end. We had a lot of really fun players on this team and I enjoyed every practice and match with them."