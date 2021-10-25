Blue Springs nearly flawless to sweep Truman in district volleyball semifinal

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The Blue Springs volleyball team is a difficult team to defend.

That’s because the Wildcats have several players who are capable of striking the ball hard at the net for kills. That was the case in Saturday’s Class 5 District 14 semifinal against No. 4 seed Truman.

The No. 1-seeded Wildcats had three players who had nine or more kills in a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-16, 25-14) of the Patriots. Blue Springs (17-10) advances to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. championship match against crosstown rival Blue Springs South (8-26), which upended No. 2 seed Grain Valley in the other semifinal.

“Being able to run that balanced offense has been a key for us this year,” Blue Springs head coach Katie Straka said. “There’s not that pressure on one kid. You can’t cheat on one side and know that one kid is getting the ball.”

The overall versatility has been a strength for the Wildcats this season as well.

“It’s been a big part of our team that everyone can play anywhere,” junior middle hitter Kayleigh Jenkins said. “We have a diverse team and a deep bench.”

Jenkins recorded 14 kills, including five in the final set. Senior Chloe Kaminski added 10 and junior Maya Fergerson had nine.

“Kayleigh didn’t play last year because she was injured,” Straka said. “This is her first year of varsity volleyball. I’ve watched our team grow and grow and advance since the beginning of the season. Our older kids have been steady and your less experienced kids continue to get better.”

And one of those steady players is Kaminski, a two-time all-stater who has played a variety of roles for Blue Springs, including libero, defensive specialist and outside hitter.

“She’s a super solid six-rotation kid,” Straka said of the senior who is an Evelyn Gates Award finalist for the best player in the metro area and has committed to Oklahoma. “One of the things some people may not notice about her is she’s telling other kids what to do. She is helping other kids be at the right place at the right time. And she is telling them what the other team is going to do. Her value when she touches the ball is great.”

Against Truman, to go along with the balanced offense, Blue Springs made few errors.

“It’s OK to make errors as long as they are aggressive errors,” Fergerson said. “We have been up and down with errors.”

Added Truman coach David Gardner: “I could probably count on one hand the amount of errors they had. They played a very clean game.”

Truman ends its season at 20-10-1 and will lose five seniors to graduation.

“We played really solid and played well in the middle of the season,” Gardner said. “Toward the end of the season, we got a little tight and made errors we wouldn’t normally make. We had some wins get away from us that we could have had.”