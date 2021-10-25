Blue Springs South volleyball upends No. 2 seed Grain Valley to advance to district final

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The Blue Springs South volleyball team hadn’t demonstrated its normal level of success this season.

The third-seeded Jaguars entered the Class 5 District 14 semifinals Saturday with just a 7-26 record and were facing a No. 2 Grain Valley squad that had dominated the Suburban Middle Six and brought a 24-4-2 mark into the match at South.

Just looking at the records it appeared to be a mismatch.

That wasn’t the case as the Jaguars’ tough Suburban Big Eight regular season schedule helped them prepare for a tough Eagles team. South won a back-and-forth second set and controlled the other two from start to finish in a 3-0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-20) victory.

The Jaguars advance to play crosstown rival Blue Springs in the championship match at home Tuesday.

“We’ve lost to the No. 1 (ranked team) in Kansas, the No. 1 team in Missouri twice and the No. 4 in Missouri, so the teams that we play in our conference get us ready for postseason play,” Jaguars coach Mallori Perry said. “I am glad we are a part of a conference that was strong.”

The key set was the second one in which there were 10 lead changes among the two teams. Grain Valley led 22-20 late, but the Jaguars put together a 6-2 run to win that game and take the wind out of the Eagles’ sails. The only other time Grain Valley led in any other set was an early 3-2 advantage in the first.

Other than that, the Jaguars were firing on all cylinders on offense and defense. They held Grain Valley’s top ball striking trio of Kellie Overturf, Olivia Williams and Adelyn Bybee to a combined 15 kills.

“It’s something we really worked on all week,” Perry said. “They adjust to every team they play. That Grain Valley team is very solid. They had a phenomenal season. To be able to shut down some of their strongest hitters was a momentum shifter for our team.”

Junior Tori Valentine led the Jaguars with nine kills. Her teammates looked to get the ball to her early and often and her shots seemed unstoppable as the Eagles were unable to return most of them.

“(Grain Valley) is super scrappy, so I figured they would dig a lot of them up,” Valentine said of her kill attempts. “I can’t do that without our passers and setters.”

Added Perry: “Other teams see that we are feeding her a bunch so we have to come up with a Plan B coming against Blue Springs on Tuesday. She’s been a go-to kid to us.”

Getting others involved on offense helped the Jaguars keep the Eagles from keying on Valentine. She was aided by senior Cate Willey’s seven kills, sophomore Alexis Alexander's six kills and freshman Jaelynn Tunley's five kills.

Alexander, whenever the ball was served to her, ran to her right and smacked the ball down with her right hand, which proved to be effective against the Eagles.

“We run that a lot and the connections we have created have really benefited us,” Alexander said of her running, one-hand shot.

Grain Valley coach Tori Squiers said her team also had trouble with Blue Springs South’s serves, especially in the first and third sets.

“The first set, we struggled with serve-receive,” Grain Valley coach Tori Squiers said. “In the second set we looked a lot better.

“We lost to a good team. It wasn’t anything that we did wrong, the other team played better. I thought we could have done better with our emotional state with it being our last game.”

The Eagles finished 24-5-2 and will lose four seniors to graduation.

“That’s what I told the girls, ‘Keep your heads up high,’” Squiers said. “We were conference champs and we won district last year. We can’t win them all.”

Now that the Eagles have closed the chapter to their season, the Jaguars (8-26) turn the page and will focus on the top-seeded Wildcats (17-10) after losing both conference matches to them in the regular season and once in the Blue Springs South Tournament.

“We are looking for redemption,” Alexander said. “We’re looking forward to it.”