'We did everything right tonight': Blue Springs sweeps rival Blue Springs South for district title

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Kayleigh Jenkins wore a big smile as she walked out of the Blue Springs South High School gymnasium, carrying a broom that symbolized Blue Springs’ impressive Class 5 District 14 sweep of the host Jaguars.

The Wildcats defeated South 3-0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-20) in Tuesday night's championship, setting up a sectional matchup against Lee's Summit West at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at West. Blue Springs was swept by the Titans in conference play but beat them in tournament action.

"We've been playing great volleyball, and we're playing great when the games mean the most," said Jenkins, who had seven kills and served as an inspirational leader throughout the match.

"It's so hard to beat a good team like South three times in one season, and we didn't just beat them, we swept them. We did everything right tonight. There isn't another team in the world that I would want to be a part of."

Speaking of perfection, senior Chloe Kaminski – a finalist for the Evelyn Gates Award, which is presented to the top player in the metro area – threw down 17 kills and did not have an error in the match.

"This was a collective team effort," said Kaminski, the two-time all-state player who has committed to Oklahoma. "Our defense was great, our front row played really well and South didn't have a place to hit the ball because we covered all of the court.

"To win a district championship – when you're playing this well against your biggest rival – is really cool."

One big reason for the Wildcats’ stellar team defense was junior libero Nikole Schnell.

"I'm going to be sore tomorrow," said Schnell, who had little regard for her body during the championship match, "but I'll worry about tomorrow. I don't care if I'm sore when we get the team results like we got tonight.

"It was a great match. We couldn't be happier."

The Wildcats scored nine of the last 10 points in the 25-11 first-set rout, dominated from the first serve in the second set and held onto the momentum for the win in the deciding third set.

"It's funny, because I thought we were a little shaky in warmups," Wildcats coach Katie Straka said after her team improved to 18-10. "But we came out and played really well.

"We were clicking mentally and physically. ... It's so easy to lose (momentum) in a big match, and we never lost our momentum or our enthusiasm tonight. I'm really proud of the girls."

The winner of Thursday’s sectional between Blue Springs and Lee’s Summit West advances to Saturday’s state quarterfinal against Liberty North or Park Hill as the Suburban Big Eight produced four district champions.

Blue Springs South coach Mallori Perry was disappointed that the season ended for her 8-27 team.

"It's sad to end this way," Perry said. "This was such a fun group to spend every day with. Congratulations to Coach Straka and her Wildcats."

South senior setter Marti Strickert visited with friends outside of the gymnasium, not wanting to think that she will never again play for Perry and the Jaguars.

"It's sad, it's really sad," Strickert said. "This one hurts. We played so well when we beat Grain Valley (the No. 2 seed) and we were ready for our crosstown rival. But they were the better team tonight.

"But I can take so much pride in being a part of this team, with our wonderful coaches and all our girls, who are like family members. Thank goodness I'm going to continue playing (at Johnson County Community College) or this would be really hard."

She paused for a moment, her eyes filled with tears, and added, "I just don't want to leave."