Blue Springs can't get past Titans in sectional volleyball loss

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

One by one, members of the Blue Springs volleyball team walked out of the locker room at Lee's Summit West, tears streaming down their faces, their eyes puffy and red.

After winning their third consecutive district championship earlier this week by sweeping Blue Springs South, the Titans collected their broom and swept coach Katie Straka's Wildcats 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-11) in a sectional playoff Thursday.

Coach Jennifer Morgan's Titans, who defeated the Wildcats twice in conference play but lost to them in a tournament at Blue Springs South, never let up in claiming the decisive win.

The turning point in the match came when the Titans, trailing 11-6 in the second set, refused to lose to claim the close 25-22 win.

"There is no quit in our team, and there is no quit in Katie's team," Morgan said. "Earlier this year we were playing Park Hill and were down 4-14 and came back to win 26-24, so I was not the least bit surprised when we came back to win."

Once the Titans picked up that momentum, it was evident who was going to win the match.

"I've played volleyball since I was 6, and I know a lot about momentum and how it can shift from team to team," said Blue Springs senior outside hitter Chloe Kaminski, a two-time all-state selection and a finalist for the Evelyn Gates Award for the top player in the metro area. "We tried and tried, but once they got the momentum, we just couldn't get it back.

"But that doesn't mean we didn't try, because we did."

Kaminski managed to compose herself after the loss until two underclassman teammates came to hug the senior, who has played such a pivotal role in the Wildcats’ recent success.

"I'm so proud of these girls," said Kaminski, who has committed to play at the University of Oklahoma. "I've been on varsity the past four years and we've had a lot of success and we've had a lot of fun. And I just can't think about tomorrow, not going to practice and not seeing them and our coaches. That's why this loss is so tough – it ends our season, and we didn't want this season to ever end."

Teammate Nikole Schnell, a junior libero, agreed, adding, “We tried so hard and just couldn’t come back against them, and that made tonight even harder. I don’t even want to think about all our seniors leaving.”

The Titans’ front row play was a deciding factor in the sweep as 6-foot-2 Sydney Handel was a formidable opponent, with both her blocking and killing skills.

"I was very pleased with the play of our front row – really, of everyone tonight," Morgan said. "Katie's teams are always so tough, and we had to come mentally and physically prepared for the challenge tonight and we did."

The last one out of the locker room was Straka, who had to find the words to say goodbye to eight seniors who have made such an impact in all phases of the Blue Springs program.

"I'm going to miss our seniors, I'm going to miss going to practice tomorrow, I'm going to miss all of it," Straka said. "… We're going to be back – and I can't wait to coach the girls who will be back next season – but it hurts to say goodbye to our seniors.

"They were as special a group as I have ever coached."

Straka agreed that the Titans took command when they came back from that early second set deficit to claim the three-point win.

"They gained the momentum there, I agree, and we just couldn't get it back," Straka said after her team wrapped up a 21-13 season. "They had a little more zip than we did, but our kids battled their hearts out. That's why I love them so much."

Kaminski and Kayleigh Jenkins each had seven kills to lead the Wildcats.

Lee’s Summit West (23-9) will host Saturday’s 3 p.m. state quarterfinal against Suburban Big Eight undefeated champion Liberty North (32-3). The Titans lost 3-0 and 3-1 to the Eagles in conference play.