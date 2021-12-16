Truman volleyball sends three to play in college

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Truman coach David Gardner sat front and center in the gymnasium as three members of his team signed national letters of intent to play volleyball in college Wednesday.

He looked like a proud parent – and there were plenty of parents and other family members and friends on hand for the ceremony. Sarina Ulberg signed with Johnson County Community College, which recently finished third in the nation at the NJCAA Division II National Championships, a year after winning the national title. Anna Sapp signed with Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo., and Gabby Kurle signed with the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kan.

"I do feel a bit like a proud parent," Gardner said. "This is my fourth year and these young ladies have been a part of our program the past four years and I am so proud of them. They are each great leaders, great teammates and great role models for the younger players on our team.

"I know each one of them will have successful college careers."

Gardner called Ulberg the Patriots’ “go-to player" – and for good reason. She is a two-time all-conference, all-district and Examiner All-Area first-team player who played such an important role in the Patriots’ 2020 Suburban Middle Six Conference championship.

The versatile outside hitter finishes her career with 832 kills, 369 digs, 573 assists, 154 blocks and 64 aces.

"I see going to a junior college as a two-year audition," Ulberg said. "Johnson County was third in the nation this year and won a national title two years ago. They have a great program and I am going to be challenged and that will continue to make me a better player.

"My dream was to play college volleyball at a Division I school, and I believe that dream will happen in two years."

Sapp worked her way up from the Patriots junior varsity team to varsity her senior year and she believes she has a lot to offer to Culver-Stockton.

"I love the school, I love the players and coaches and they offer early childhood education, so it is a dream school for me," Sapp said. "I worked so hard to make varsity this year and I believe I can play a role for Culver-Stockton. I am so happy they are giving me that opportunity. It's like a dream come true."

Kurle is a three-year varsity player who has been named to all-conference first team, all-district second team and the all-academic team.

"It's interesting because St. Mary kind of came out of nowhere," Kurle said, "and I went on a visit and feel in love with the school and the team. Today is such a cool day because some of my best friends are here, and we're all getting the chance to continue our academic and volleyball careers at the next level."

Principal Ronda Scott served as the emcee of the event and was honored to be a part of the special day.

"These young ladies are special on and off the court," Scott said, "and I know that each one of them will have a big impact on their college teams and classmates."