2021 Volleyball Player of the Year: Versatile Chloe Kaminski leaves as one of Blue Springs' best ever

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Chloe Kaminski will never forget the first time she met Blue Springs High School volleyball head coach Katie Straka.

The all-state outside hitter was a second grader and attended a camp that Straka was running at the high school.

"Now I love Coach Straka like a member of my family," said Kaminski, who is the first to ever win The Examiner's Volleyball Player of the Year award three consecutive seasons.

"But back then I was just this little kid and she was so intimidating. I did everything I could to make an impression."

It must have worked because Straka calls Kaminski, "A volleyball rock star, a superstar, and the nicest kid you could ever meet. When I found she had won the honor I started looking and we've never had a player win it three years in a row.

"And I can't think of any other player in the area who might have won it three times in a row. She was just named to the all-state team for the third year in a row. She's pretty special."

And does Straka remember that nervous second grader who showed up at her camp?

"She came to that camp, I believe she was in second grade," Straka said, "and she came to every camp after that. She became a fixture at the high school long before she played for us.

"Let's face it, there are a lot of great players in Eastern Jackson County, and to win the award once is amazing. To win it twice is unbelievable. And three times? Wow!"

The team captain – a true six-rotation player – finished this season with a team-high 265 kills, 385 digs and 32 aces while leading the Wildcats to a 22-14 record and a Class 5 District 14 championship. She had a .250 hitting percentage and served at a 96.4% clip.

Kaminski was a finalist for the Evelyn Gates Award given to the best player in the metro area, and was a Mo-Kan All-Star selection while being the only player from Eastern Jackson County named to the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association Class 5 All-State squad after being named to the all-district and All-Suburban Big Eight first teams.

"She was as important to us on the front row as she was on the back row," Straka added, "just an amazing player and kid."

When one looks at the Wildcats as they warm up before a volleyball match, the 5-foot-9 Kaminski might not be your first pick as one of the greatest players in school history.

"You watch her and think, 'That's Chloe Kaminski?'" Straka said, chuckling. "Then the match starts and she does all these amazing things and you think, 'That's Chloe Kaminski!'"

Kaminsky leaves the program with a handful of records, more than 1,000 kills and 1,000 assists and the personal pride in never leaving the court as she starred on both the front and back row.

She will take her incredible skill set to the University of Oklahoma, where she eagerly anticipates new challenges as the Sooners transition from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference.

"I love everything about Oklahoma – the school, the team, the coaches and it's just a five-hour drive from my house to the campus, so my mom and dad can come watch a lot of our games," Kaminski said. "Playing for Coach Straka and playing in the toughest conference in the state has really prepared me for playing in the SEC and I can't wait."

When asked about her Wildcat career – and winning three player of the year awards – she paused for a moment.

"I have to think about that for a minute," Kaminski said. "The best thing about it is now that I've played my last game for Blue Springs I can still talk about the program and how great it is. I wouldn't want to play on any other team or for any other coach, and I'm sad it's over, but so excited about the future. All I ever cared about was winning, and I worked as hard at practice as I did in our games. But now that it's all over, I really am super excited about this award. I can't thank you enough."

While Kaminski may be gone, her legacy will last at Blue Springs High School.

"We were playing a game this season and one of the younger kids on the team said, 'How cool is it to say I played with Chloe?' Well, it's pretty cool," Straka said. "And it's been pretty cool to coach her, too."

2021 Examiner All-Area Volleyball Team

FIRST TEAM

• Adelyn Bybee, jr., RS, Grain Valley — 259 kills, .316 hitting percentage, 24 blocks, 29 aces, 101 digs; all-district first team, All-Suburban Middle Six first team.

• Ella Duchane, sr., M/RS/OH, Blue Springs — 131 kills (1.2 per set), 56 blocks, 69 digs, team-high 46 aces, 91 percent serving; all-district first team, All-Suburban Big Eight second team.

• Maya Fergerson, jr., OH/M, Blue Springs — 251 kills (2.4 per set), .177 hitting percentage, 95 digs, 44 blocks, 22 aces, 97 percent serving; all-district first team, All-Suburban Big Eight first team.

• Kayleigh Jenkins, jr., MH, Blue Springs — 239 kills (2.3 per set), 79 blocks (1.1 per set), 134 digs, 2.0 SR passing; all-district second team, All-Suburban Big Eight second team.

• Chloe Kaminski, sr., OH, Blue Springs — 265 kills (2.6 per set), .250 hitting percentage, 385 digs (4.0 per set), 23 blocks, 32 aces, 96.4% serving, 2.23 SR passing; MHSVCA Class 5 All-State first team (three time all-state), all-district, All-Suburban Big Eight first team; Evelyn Gates Award finalist; Mo-Kan All-Star selection; signed with University of Oklahoma; 2019, 2020 and 2021 Examiner Player of the Year.

• Alexis Nunn, sr., L, Lee's Summit North — 306 digs, 2.0 SR passing, 30 aces; all-district first team, All-Suburban Big Eight first team.

• Kellie Overturf, sr., MH, Grain Valley — 105 kills, .205 hitting percentage; 65 blocks, 74 digs, 29 aces; all-district second team, All-Suburban Middle Six first team; Mo-Kan All-Star selection.

• Marti Strickert, sr., S, Blue Springs South — 747 assists (7.9 per set), 1,554 career assists, 156 digs (1.7 per set), 49 kills, 47 blocks, 22 aces; all-district first team, All-Suburban Big Eight honorable mention.

• Sarina Ulberg, sr., MH/S, Truman — 287 kills, 219 assists, 185 digs, 46 blocks, 26 aces; all-district, All-Suburban Middle Six; signed with Johnson County Community College.

• Tori Valentine, jr., OH, Blue Springs South — 349 kills (3.6 per set), 202 digs (2.0 per set), 39 blocks, 13 aces, 2.0 SR passing, .184 hitting percentage; all-district first team, All-Suburban Big Eight second team.

• Olivia Williams, sr., OH, Grain Valley — 253 kills, .216 hitting percentage, 300 digs, 62 aces, 25 blocks; all-district second team, All-Suburban Middle Six first team.

SECOND TEAM

• Alexis Alexander, soph., M, Blue Springs South

• Addison Baumgartner, jr., L, Grain Valley

• Brooklyn Burkey, sr., S, William Chrisman

• Sanoma Hunter, jr., MB, Van Horn

• Gabby Kurle, sr., OH, Truman

• Nikole Schnell, jr., L, Blue Springs

• Maddie Sibbing, jr., MH, Lee's Summit North

• Lily Vanbebber, soph., OH, St. Michael the Archangel

• Jalyn Walruff, sr., utility, Blue Springs

• Olivia Williams, sr., OH, Grain Valley

HONORABLE MENTION

Blue Springs: Lydia Huston, sr., S; Blue Springs South: Abby Boyd, soph., DS; Charlee Huttinger, jr., DS; Fort Osage: Nikki Snider, soph., MB; Grain Valley: Dru Iles, jr., S; Allison Koepkey, soph., S/OH; Lee's Summit North: Katie Spacil, sr., S; Oak Grove: Kaylee Chisholm, fresh., S; St. Michael the Archangel: Sophie Ames, jr., S; Remy Covinsky, jr., OH; Grace Gordon, sr., L; Truman: Addisson Gardner, fresh., L/DS; Taylor Jett, sr., OH; Van Horn: Frida Rodriguez, sr., OH; William Chrisman: Mele Taula, jr., OH; Courtney Taylor, sr., RS/OH.