SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Jaguars end drought against rival Wildcats

By Michael Smith
The Examiner
Blue Springs South's Tyler Fields, front, throws Blue Springs' Grayden Katamura to the mat during their 126-pound match Tuesday night at South. Fields won a 20-2 technical fall to help the Jaguars claim a 44-26 victory.

Blue Springs South wrestling coach Doug Black had to think for a few seconds when remembering the last time his squad defeated crosstown rival Blue Springs.

“I think it’s been four or five years,” Black said.

In recent years, Blue Springs has been one of the top programs in the area, while the Jaguars have been rebuilding, sometimes short on numbers, leading to a handful of forfeits in tournaments and duals.

Against the Wildcats, South only had three open spots Tuesday and took advantage of its Suburban Big Eight Conference foe being shorthanded as it took a 44-26 home victory.

Blue Springs South freshman Logan Mainard throws Blue Springs' Aleksei Wojkiewicz to the mat during their 106-pound match Tuesday at South. Mainard earned a first-period pin to help the Jaguars to a 44-26 victory.

“What made it hard on us in the past was the lack of people,” South senior 195-pounder Evan Thielen said. “But this year we had a few incoming freshmen and sophomores and that’s really helped us fill in the open spots. With the guys who returned from last year and adding the freshmen, we have a really strong team this year.”

The Wildcats were missing four of their best wrestlers – including former state champion and two-time runner-up Korbin Shepherd and two-time state medalist Cayden Dotson – all of whom missed the dual for undisclosed reasons.

That opened the door for the Jaguars to get their first win over their rivals in a few years. The teams were tied at 21-21 before the Jaguars rattled off four straight victories, including three pins and a forfeit to break it open.

Blue Springs South sophomore Dan Hampton, right, tries to keep Blue Springs' Levi Mairet from getting control in their 120-pound match Tuesday at South. Hampton won with a third-period pin to help the Jaguars to a 44-26 win,

Sophomore Dan Hamption (120 pounds), the brother of former Jaguars standout Sam Hampton, showed what he could do when he earned a pin in 5:21 over Levi Mairet.

“I felt like I put myself in a bad position at one point, but I think I did well. The end was really good,” Hampton said.

Blue Springs' Jaxon McIntyre, right, tries to escape the grasp of Blue Springs South's Kendall Outlaw in their 160-pound match Tuesday at South. McIntyre pinned Outlaw but the Wildcats lost 44-26 to the Jaguars.

He credited learning his wrestling skill to his brother, a former state champion for South.

“He’s taught me quite a bit,” Hampton said. “He’s kind of like my hero. I look up to him a lot.”

Added Black: “He’s a spitting image of his brother. He doesn’t quite have the experience yet, but he will get there.”

Blue Springs South's August Kienast, front, tries to keep Blue Springs' Devin Scribner from turning his shoulders to the mat in Tuesday's match at South. Scribner won a 20-5 tech fall but the Wildcats lost 44-26.

Fellow sophomore Tyler Fields (126) followed up with a dominant 20-2 technical fall victory over Grayden Katamura. Fields showed off his strength, using waistlock takedowns to lift Katamura high into the air before slamming him to the mat. He had several near falls to earn the victory but Fields admitted he was a little disappointed that he didn’t get the pin.

“I liked how he attacked and was always looking to score points,” Black said of Fields.

Added Fields: “I was just fighting for my teammates and tried not to get pinned. I just kept fighting through. I think I did good other than not pinning him.”

After freshman Brayden Gilchrist got a forfeit victory at 132, Jacob Williams (145) put an exclamation point on the Jaguars’ night with a pin in 3:11 against Nick Gibler. Williams took advantage of the top position and worked a cradle for the victory.

With encouragement from coach Doug Black, back, Blue Springs South sophomore Jacob Williams, top, tries to turn Blue Springs' Nick Gibler during their 145-pound match Tuesday. Williams pinned Gibler in the second period to help the Jaguars to a 44-26 win.

Those weren’t the only pinfall victories for the Jaguars. Zander Dombrowski (170) pinned Mason Sullivan after gaining control of his opponent’s right arm and rolling him over for a pin in 1:26; Logan Mainard pinned Aleksei Wojkiewicz in 1:27 with a cradle; and Thielen (195) used a barbed wire hold to turn over Collin Horan and earn a second-period pin.

South’s other winner, Tommy LaPour (220), earned a hard-fought 16-13 win over Dom Howlett after a late escape and takedown in the third period.

Blue Springs South freshman Logan Mainard gets Blue Springs' Aleksei Wojkiewicz in a cradle during their 106-pound match Tuesday at South. Mainard earned a first-period pin to help the Jaguars to a 44-26 victory

“I thought Tommy LaPour and Jacob Williams did an outstanding job tonight,” Black said. “We had four freshman starting tonight, so we are still a young team. But this is a tight group and it was fun to watch them tonight.”

For Blue Springs, 2019 state qualifier Jaxon McIntyre (160) pinned Kendall Outlaw 2:26; Corbin Karamura (182) and Raiden Paniagua both won by forfeit; 2019 state qualifier Brock Sullivan grinded out a 4-0 win over Callen Smithpeter 4-0; and Devin Scribner (152) took a 20-5 tech fall victory against August Kienast.

“I think we weren’t ready to wrestle tonight,” Blue Springs coach Bobbe Lowe said. “We were flat-footed minus maybe a few kids. We just have to go back to the drawing board and get a little better.”

Blue Springs South's Tommy LaPour, top, uses the arm in an effort to turn Blue Springs' Dom Howlett during their 220-pound match Tuesday at South. LaPour outlasted Howlett for a 16-13 decision to help the Jaguars to a 44-26 win over the rival Wildcats.