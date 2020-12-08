Jaguars end drought against rival Wildcats

By Michael Smith

The Examiner

Blue Springs South wrestling coach Doug Black had to think for a few seconds when remembering the last time his squad defeated crosstown rival Blue Springs.

“I think it’s been four or five years,” Black said.

In recent years, Blue Springs has been one of the top programs in the area, while the Jaguars have been rebuilding, sometimes short on numbers, leading to a handful of forfeits in tournaments and duals.

Against the Wildcats, South only had three open spots Tuesday and took advantage of its Suburban Big Eight Conference foe being shorthanded as it took a 44-26 home victory.

“What made it hard on us in the past was the lack of people,” South senior 195-pounder Evan Thielen said. “But this year we had a few incoming freshmen and sophomores and that’s really helped us fill in the open spots. With the guys who returned from last year and adding the freshmen, we have a really strong team this year.”

The Wildcats were missing four of their best wrestlers – including former state champion and two-time runner-up Korbin Shepherd and two-time state medalist Cayden Dotson – all of whom missed the dual for undisclosed reasons.

That opened the door for the Jaguars to get their first win over their rivals in a few years. The teams were tied at 21-21 before the Jaguars rattled off four straight victories, including three pins and a forfeit to break it open.

Sophomore Dan Hamption (120 pounds), the brother of former Jaguars standout Sam Hampton, showed what he could do when he earned a pin in 5:21 over Levi Mairet.

“I felt like I put myself in a bad position at one point, but I think I did well. The end was really good,” Hampton said.

He credited learning his wrestling skill to his brother, a former state champion for South.

“He’s taught me quite a bit,” Hampton said. “He’s kind of like my hero. I look up to him a lot.”

Added Black: “He’s a spitting image of his brother. He doesn’t quite have the experience yet, but he will get there.”

Fellow sophomore Tyler Fields (126) followed up with a dominant 20-2 technical fall victory over Grayden Katamura. Fields showed off his strength, using waistlock takedowns to lift Katamura high into the air before slamming him to the mat. He had several near falls to earn the victory but Fields admitted he was a little disappointed that he didn’t get the pin.

“I liked how he attacked and was always looking to score points,” Black said of Fields.

Added Fields: “I was just fighting for my teammates and tried not to get pinned. I just kept fighting through. I think I did good other than not pinning him.”

After freshman Brayden Gilchrist got a forfeit victory at 132, Jacob Williams (145) put an exclamation point on the Jaguars’ night with a pin in 3:11 against Nick Gibler. Williams took advantage of the top position and worked a cradle for the victory.

Those weren’t the only pinfall victories for the Jaguars. Zander Dombrowski (170) pinned Mason Sullivan after gaining control of his opponent’s right arm and rolling him over for a pin in 1:26; Logan Mainard pinned Aleksei Wojkiewicz in 1:27 with a cradle; and Thielen (195) used a barbed wire hold to turn over Collin Horan and earn a second-period pin.

South’s other winner, Tommy LaPour (220), earned a hard-fought 16-13 win over Dom Howlett after a late escape and takedown in the third period.

“I thought Tommy LaPour and Jacob Williams did an outstanding job tonight,” Black said. “We had four freshman starting tonight, so we are still a young team. But this is a tight group and it was fun to watch them tonight.”

For Blue Springs, 2019 state qualifier Jaxon McIntyre (160) pinned Kendall Outlaw 2:26; Corbin Karamura (182) and Raiden Paniagua both won by forfeit; 2019 state qualifier Brock Sullivan grinded out a 4-0 win over Callen Smithpeter 4-0; and Devin Scribner (152) took a 20-5 tech fall victory against August Kienast.

“I think we weren’t ready to wrestle tonight,” Blue Springs coach Bobbe Lowe said. “We were flat-footed minus maybe a few kids. We just have to go back to the drawing board and get a little better.”