Prep wrestling roundup: Fort Osage claims Grain Valley title

The Fort Osage boys wrestling team had enough to hold off Liberty North for the team title in the Grain Valley Invitational Saturday.

The Indians totaled 147 points to edge Liberty North’s 143 for the championship. Host Grain Valley captured fourth at 92.5.

The Indians claimed titles in six weight classes on the way to the title.

Stevie Gabb claimed the heavyweight title, pinning Lee’s Summit West’s Tony Miller in 1 minute, 8 seconds in the 285-pound final.

David Jacquez (170), Gavin Gallman (182) and Dylan Reed (126) each went 4-0 to capture titles and Ryan Mansfield (113) went 3-0. Jeremiah Phillips pinned Keaney’s Will Locke in 3:47 in the 160-pound gold medal match.

Jesse Newton (152) and Daniel Tapusoa (195) each finished second for the Indians. Bryan Herrera (132) took third.

Three Grain Valley wrestlers claimed titles in their weight classes. Dru Azcona topped teammate Brock Smith 6-0 to win the 120-pound title. Azcona finished 3-0 and Smith’s only loss was to his teammate.

Tanner Barker topped Liberty North’s Tait Horalek with a 19-3 technical fall in the 138-pound final. Hunter Newsom won a 13-3 major decision over Fort Osage’s Tapusoa for the 195-pound title.

Gavin Parks (106) also took second for the Eagles, going 3-1. Ethan Jones (126) and Evan Reich (160) each finished third.

SMITHVILLE SCRAMBLE: Blue Springs South sophomore wrestlers Zander Dombrowski and Tommy LaPour each went undefeated in the Smithville Scramble Friday.

Dombrowksi finished 4-0 at 170 pounds and LaPour was 3-0 at 220 in the season-opening tournament for the Jaguars, who finished third as a team with 74 points.

“I liked how our young kids came out and battled a full hard six minutes and that makes a coach feel good inside,” Jaguars coach Doug Black said. “We lost a couple of close matches that I know with a bit more practice time and watching the film will make the difference moving forward. Dombrowski and LaPour had an outstanding day in beating some solid kids. It was a good confidence booster for both of them.”

Freshman Logan Mainard (106) went 3-1 to finish second, Cullin SmithPeter (285) finished 3-2 for third, and Tyler Fields (126), Jacob Williams (145) and Kendall Outlaw (160) each were 2-3.

Van Horn finished fifth with 57 points. Staley won the title with 176.5.

Darrius Page won the 113-pound title, going 2-0. Keanu Sua (195) was 2-1 to finish second and Ethan Moses (120) and Chandler Seevers (160) each took third for the Falcons.

RAY STOCKDALE INVITATIONAL: St. Michael the Archangel had three wrestlers win top-six medals in the Ray Stockdale Invitational Saturday at Knob Noster High School.

Jacob Edmundson made it to the third-place match, but fell 8-2 to Butler’s Gavin Burgess to finish fourth.

Ellis Edwards (160) finished fifth and Blaise Rastorfer (145) was sixth for the Guardians.