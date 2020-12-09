Prep wrestling roundup: Van Horn edges Grain Valley on tiebreaker in opener

By The Examiner staff

Grain Valley held a 39-33 lead over Van Horn with one match left Tuesday.

Heavyweight Mason Igou would need a pin to tie it for the Falcons. He did just that, stopping Andrew Czeschin in 3:04 to make it 39-39. Van Horn then won its season-opening dual match 40-39 on the fourth tiebreaker because of two forfeit wins to one for the Eagles.

Demarcus Penson (145) and Andrew Murphy (152) also recorded second-period pins for Van Horn. Steven Campos (132) won on an injury default and Darrius Page edged Grain Valley’s Tyler Groves in a 4-3 decision.

Gavin Parks (106), Joseph Hanshuld (170) and Hunter Newsom (195) recorded first-period pins to lead Grain Valley. Ethan Jones (126) and Evan Reich (160) also won by fall and Brock Smith (120) edged Ethan Moses for a 5-3 decision.

BRONCOS SWEEP: Lee’s Summit North defeated crosstown rivals Lee’s Summit and Lee’s Summit West in the City Championships Tuesday.

The Broncos downed Lee’s Summit 47-29 after defeating West 57-22.

Trey Robinson (138) and Joe Engle (195) each went 2-0 with a pair of pins to lead the Broncos. Caden Schweitzer (126) also won twice on the mat with a pin against West and a 9-1 major decision against Lee’s Summit.

Trevor Taylor (285) had two wins, a pin against West and a forfeit against the Tigers. Blake Ogle won a 9-2 decision against the Titans and a forfeit.

Javi Gutierrez (145) won a 9-8 decision against the Tigers and had a forfeit win against West. Aaron Barnhill won a forfeit against the Titans and won a 14-2 major decision against Lee’s Summit.

Lee’s Summit also defeated West 40-24.