Falcons capture Coffman Invitational title

By Michael Smith

The Examiner

The Van Horn wrestling team could be on the rise.

That was evident in Saturday’s Coffman Invitational at Truman High School as the Falcons had four wrestlers who won their weight classes, winning the tournament with 152 points. Truman finished second with 119 and St. Joseph Lafayette was third with 94.

“It’s always good to win your first tournament of the season,” Van Horn coach Craig Addison said. “Our kids wrestled well. They came out ready to go. We knew we had a shot of winning it.”

Perhaps the least surprising winner for the Falcons was Ethan Moses (120), a state medalist in 2019, who pinned the only other competitor, Lafayette’s Andy Nguyen twice in 2:57 and 3:51.

A couple of newcomers, though, helped Van Horn capture the team title. Darius Page (113) beat the other two competitors in his bracket with relative ease, pinning Raytown’s William Wolf 37 seconds and Staley’s Wyatt Hadley in 21 seconds.

“It was kind of easy but still good for me,” Paige said. “If I could win this tournament, I feel like I would win more as I keep going. I feel like I can keep getting better and progress.”

Addison has been impressed so far with his 113-pounder.

“He’s a very talented freshman that came to Van Horn this year,” Addison said. “He’s undefeated so far, so he’s having a fantastic year. It was good to see a freshman have that kind of success.”

At 285, Mason Igou, normally a junior varsity wrestler, filled in for Jason Skivers, who didn’t participate due to having his wisdom teeth removed recently.

He won by fall in all three of his matches in 4:53, 3:59 and 51 seconds.

“This felt good because in our first meet, I lost all four of my matches,” Igou said. “I didn’t know what I was doing, but as the weeks have progressed, I have gotten better. Coach Addison has been pushing me to get better. Jason has been gone for a couple of weeks, so I felt like I had to step up and take that position.”

Added Addison: “He did fantastic. He is doing the stuff we taught him and we can’t really ask for much more. Of the three matches that he won today, he came back and won in the third period. He had a big gas tank and a mental drive.”

Van Horn’s other win came from senior Chandler Seevers (160), who is looking to take a big leap from the last two seasons. He went 5-0 in his bracket and got pins in his first four matches before gutting out a 5-0 victory over Staley’s Jackson Taylor in his final bout.

“There’s always a few things I need to work on, but overall, I really enjoyed the way I wrestled,” Seevers said. “All glory to God. This is my first time winning a tournament. I really don’t have words.”

Addison noted that Seevers has come a long way since he first joined the Falcons.

“He was a way below .500 wrestler when he got here as a sophomore,” Addison said. “He’s been wrestling for three straight years, and he has improved a lot. He’s the definition of what hard work will do. I am very happy to see him win today.”

For Turman, Nathan Noda (145) and Dylan McCutcheon (152) won their brackets. Noda had three pins before earning a 16-4 major decision over Van Horn’s Demarcus Penson to take his weight class.

“He pinned me in the third period in this tournament last year, so it was good to come back and get a win over him today,” Noda said of Penson. “I felt like I kept getting leverage over him and I was throwing him every time.”

McCutcheon, a senior, is looking to make state for the first time in his high school career. He showed he is capable of that Saturday after dominating the competition, coasting through four matches with four pins.

“Last year I was wrestling at 138 and this year I bumped up to 152,” McCutcheon said. “My height and weight gave me a lot of leverage today. It made it easier to outmuscle my opponents.”