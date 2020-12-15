Fort Osage keeps city title streak alive

By Cody Thorn

The Examiner

Fort Osage continued its win streak in the city wrestling championships with a pair of decisive wins in what went from a quad meet to a triangular on Tuesday night.

The Indians beat Truman 60-24 before dispatching William Chrisman 60-18 in the final match of the night at Chrisman High School.

In the only other match of the night, Chrisman won 42-36 over Truman.

The fourth team slated to be there was Van Horn and the Falcons were at the high school for a bit before getting a phone call they had to pull out of the event due to contact tracing after weigh-ins.

Fort Osage coach Brandon Wackerman was looking forward to the showdown with Van Horn.

“It was very unfortunate luck,” he said. “Van Horn has a very solid lineup and we hope to see them down the road. Now that we are in Class 3 they are in the postseason photo. They have good things happening and it is unfortunate to not have them here, but we are certainly aware of what they are doing.”

In both of the wins Fort Osage built big leads.

Facing Truman, Fort Osage went up 24-0 behind wins from Daniel Martinez (126), Dylan Reed (132) and Bryan Herrera – one of three seniors on the roster.

Herrera, Jesse Newton (152) and Jeremiah Phillips (170) won all four city championships in high school and continued a streak for the Indians that dates back to the inception of the event more than a decade ago.

“We won it every year and this is my senior year, it is on my reputation,” Herrera, who wrestled up at the 138-pound class instead of his usual 132, said of the event, which was held with only parents of seniors from the three schools in attendance. “In past years it was on the old seniors’ reputation, but having another win and it being on my reputation is pretty cool.”

Of the final six weight classes, only one match was held and Fort Osage’s Daniel Tapusoa (182) won by a pin.

Chrisman set up the winner-take-all final match by beating Truman on pin by freshman Nathan Hamilton in the 106-pound class.

That capped off a rally by the Bears, who were giving up 36 points before the match even started with six open weight classes.

“We kind of knew going into the dual what we needed to happen and we needed to get as many points as we possibly could with how many opens we do have,” Chrisman coach Riley Glasgow said. “It was more opens than we had this season. We had a couple of kids quit the last few days. These kids kept grinding and pulled one out and did what a lot of people didn’t expect to happen against Truman. We talked to the kids before the match and told them what they would need to do to keep the Wagon Wheel. I don’t think we have lost to Truman in five years, so it was a big win. Hopefully they will come into practice tomorrow and get back after it.”

Any chance of knocking off Fort Osage from the top of the city perch ended rather quickly. Seven matches into the showdown, the Indians led 42-0 – 24 points coming off forfeits.

Reed, Phillips and Tapusoa got wins by fall as well, before Chrisman picked up its lone contested win against the Indians.

In the 195-pound match, senior Mason Walters got a reversal early the second to take a 4-3 lead over David Jacquez and then pinned him 21 seconds into the third period.

There were only two other matches and the Indians won both. Gavin Gallman won at 220 – bumping up from his usual 182 – and Stevie Gabb (285) pinned Brandon Rue.

Walters and the Rue brothers, Brandon and Jacob, as well as Truman’s Jaylon Pickens and Dylan McCutcheon were honored on senior night.

“It was a really special event and credit to Riley for still keeping something fun,” Wackerman said, “I like how the senior parents were able to be there and the seniors were honored on a visiting team floor. You don't see that very often; it was a really nice touch. We are facing new challenges to just put on a meet like this and give the seniors their last city quad is really cool.”

Glasgow gave credit to athletic director Greg McGhee for setting up the event for the seniors’ parents to attend.

“With COVID, we felt it was a great way to honor every senior,” Glasgow said. “You never know … we could get shut down tomorrow. I felt it was great to honor everybody, regardless of home or away. It was awesome and to allow the senior parents to come in person and soak it up for the last time.”

Fort Osage travels to Center on Thursday for a dual before going to the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament on Saturday. The Bears will be in Lee’s Summit as well on Saturday, but competing in the St. Michael the Archangel Tournament.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are idle until Jan. 5.

Unfortunately that will give coach Levi Goes’ squad some time to think about two losses that drop the team to 0-5.

“Any time you come into the last match and you think you got it in the bag, it is disappointing,” Goes said of the loss to Chrisman. “With Chrisman being a conference opponent and a crosstown rival, it is disappointing.”