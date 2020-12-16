Prep wrestling roundup: Blue Springs can't hold off Liberty North

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs wrestling team couldn’t hold on to a lead in the final three matches in a Suburban Big Eight loss to Liberty North Tuesday.

The host Wildcats led 33-27 but Liberty North got a major decision, a pin and a decision in those three matches to pull out a 40-33 victory.

Jaxson McIntyre (160 pounds) started the match with a pin for Blue Springs.

Corbin Katamura (182), Dom Howlett (220) and Cayden Dotson (126) also won by fall, Brock Sullivan (285) won on an injury default and Korbin Shepherd (132) won a 9-3 decision over Joseph Knight to give the Wildcats the 33-27 lead.

JAGUARS FALL: Blue Springs South was no match for defending Class 4 state champion Liberty and Suburban Big Eight rival Lee’s Summit North Tuesday.

“Our youth and inexperience showed tonight against two solid older teams,” Jaguars coach Doug Black said. “Our kids came to battle but made a few mistakes that cost them, and you are not able to do that with the big guys. We will learn from it and move on.

“Right now I would have to say that Liberty is head and shoulders above everybody in Class 4. They are the real deal. Lee’s Summit North has a very salty squad, and we need to continue to make improvements as they are district and sectional opponents come February.”

Logan Mainard (106) won with a pin and Zander Dombrowski (170) earned a forfeit for South’s only wins of the night.

Javi Gutierrez (145), Wayne Pearson (160), Owen Moore (220), Trevor Taylor (285), Caden Schweitzer (126), and Ryan McNeel (132) all won by fall in North’s win over South. Cody Steinbrugge (152) and Seth Hooper (120) also won major decisions for the Broncos.

GRAIN VALLEY 41, LONE JACK 30: Grain Valley built a 35-6 lead and hung on to defeat host Lone Jack Tuesday.

Brock Smith (120) started the match with a pin. Justin DeWeese (138) also won by fall, Tanner Barker (145) and Evan Reich (160) won decisions, Ethan Jones (126) and Jace Worthington (152) won forfeits and Mason Hontz (170) won a 17-0 technical fall to build the Eagles’ lead.

Gavin Parks (106) sealed the win with a pin in just 31 seconds.