Wildcats capture third in split-site tourney

By Cody Thorn

The Examiner

A different year called for a different type of Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament.

The tournament still featured some quality wrestling teams from the region, but due to COVID-19 protocols, all the wrestlers between 106 to 145 pounds were at Lee’s Summit, while 152 to 285 pounds were held at Lee’s Summit North.

Online scoring was a way for teams to keep track of the standings, while coaches watched matches from the other gym during downtime at the other location on their smartphones.

“It is different,” Blue Springs coach Bobbe Lowe said of the two-site tournament. “You would like to see all of your kids. It would’ve been nice to be over there but it is kind of the downfall. .... It is different. But we are wrestling and that is a good thing.”

Blue Springs had a pair of champions in the event and finished third in the standings with 379.5 points. Staley won with 443 points, while Seckman of Imperial, Mo., was second with 400.5 points – a pair of teams that have brought home five Class 4 trophies the past four years.

Cayden Dotson (126 pounds) and Korbin Shepherd (132) each won titles for the Wildcats, while Jaxson McIntyre (160) and Dom Howlett (220) were runners-up.

Dotson won all three of his matches, pinning Fort Osage’s Dylan Reed in the semifinals and then winning 9-3 against Staley’s Jacob Windsor.

Dotson, who took fourth at state at 120 last year, fell behind 2-0 against Windsor – a state quarterfinalist last year – but took a lead on a reversal late in the first period. A reversal and near fall in the second led the way to the 9-3 win.

“It felt good to get a long, hard-fought match,” Dotson said. “I just came off quarantine so it was good to open up my lungs a lot. It was tough coming back after being off for two weeks. It was hard to get back into it and feel good. It was rough and wrestling a kid like Windsor will help with conditioning.”

Shepherd won probably one of the premier matches of the tournament, beating Matthew Lewis of Centerville, Iowa, 4-0. Lewis is a three-time state champion in Iowa and currently ranked No. 1 in his weight class and division by IowaWrestle.com.

They met last year in the semifinals and Shepherd won 10-3.

Shepherd (6-0) went 4-0, winning his first three matches by pins. He built a 2-0 lead on a takedown on Lewis in the first period this time around and then got a reversal in the second. The Mizzou commit had the top position in the third and rode Lewis out for a 4-0 win.

“He is a good kid; a three-time state champ from Iowa and will probably get No. 4 this year,” Shepherd, a three-time state finalist, said of Lewis. “It was a good win. Going into winter break there are things I want to improve upon so it is not a 4-0 match. I wanted to wrestle him again and score more points. Last year wasn’t a shutout, this year was. I’d say it is a good win, but I don’t want to be a 4-0 match, I want it to be 10-0 or 12-0.”

McIntyre pinned his way to the finals but lost a 12-1 major decision to Kaden Hart of Francis Howell Central, a state medalist last year, in the finals.

Howlett, seeded No. 7, lost 5-3 in a close 220-pound final to Oak Grove junior Zander Brinegar, who got an escape and takedown in the second period to build a 5-1 lead. An escape and fleeing the mat gave Howlett two points, but he never could close the gap.

Brinegar, a state medalist in the Class 2 195-pound division last year, improved to 8-0 this season. He won his first two matches on Saturday by pins in the first period.

“I’m always grinding for more. That is what life is, you gotta get better,” said Brinegar, who is trying to cut down from 220 to 195 this year. “That is what life is about and what I’m trying to do out there.”

Fort Osage’s Steve Gabb improved to 11-0 on the year by winning the 285-pound title.

He beat Brock Sullivan, a returning state qualifier from Blue Springs in the semifinals, 10-8 in overtime. In the finals, Gabb handed Oak Grove’s Caleb Groff his first loss of the season with a 9-4 decision. The big move for Gabb happened in the second, getting an escape to open and then a takedown and nearfall for five points to make it 7-1.

“It was a lot harder than I expected,” Gabb said of winning 285. “There were definitely some good opponents that I will see later on in the year and they will be a problem for sure.”

Fort Osage coach Brandon Wackerman was at Lee’s Summit, so he watched Gabb’s semifinal and finals match on his phone in between coaching duties.

Groff (9-1) had a pair of first-period pins to reach the finals, including a 23-second win against Francis Howell Central’s Spencer Fleming.

Reed and Jesse Newton (152) took third for the Indians, who brought only seven wrestlers.

Newton lost in the semifinals to state medalist Aidan Hernandez of Francis Howell Central before winning a high-scoring third-place match, 17-10, against Oak Grove’s Carson Smith.

Reed (11-2) bounced back from the loss to Dotson by winning 8-3 against Lee’s Summit West’s Andrew Smith.

“We did fine this tournament,” Wackerman said. “It is nice to see a lot of good schools. We saw a couple St. Louis schools and a Kansas school. The way things have been you have not been seeing such a diverse group of teams at tournaments, so this is just what the doctor ordered. It is nice to get something before the break. If you do well, then 'OK, I got momentum.' If you have a rough go, you’ve got time to rectify it and get things right.”

Blue Springs’ Jason Gross (138) ended with a tiebreaking 6-5 win against Staley’s Kolton Reis to take third for Blue Springs. Gross appeared to have gotten a takedown in the final seconds of the third period, but it didn’t count. He got the escape in overtime for the win. Gross rallied from a 5-3 deficit in the third period prior to the near takedown.

Blue Springs South’s Tommy LaPour bounced back from his loss to Brinegar in the 220 semifinals by beating Bo Leatherman of Staley by a pin in the third-place match.

Fourth-place finishers were Blue Springs’ Sullivan (285), Blue Springs South’s Evan Thielen (182) and Oak Grove’s Smith (152) and Adrian Whitehead (170).

Oak Grove was seventh in the field, followed by Fort Osage in 10th and Blue Springs South was 12th.

Michael Smith contributed to this report.