State wrestling moving to Independence in March

The Missouri State High School Activities Association State Wrestling Championships are coming to Independence.

MSHSAA announced this week that the state wrestling tournament would not be held at its regular venue – Mizzou Arena in Columbia – but moved to Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

MSHSAA, in its press release, said that site was changing “due to questions and uncertainty of venue/facility availability relative to COVID-19.”

Not only did the site move, but the date and format will be different as well.

The tournament has been held for years during a three-day span for all four classes in mid-February, with opening rounds on a Thursday; quarterfinals, wrestlebacks and semifinals on a Friday; and finals and medal rounds on Saturday.

This year, MSHSAA will hold the tournaments at Cable Dahmer Arena on five consecutive days, March 9-13. The championships will be broken down into five individual class tournaments, one for each boys classification and the girls classification. And these individual class tournaments will be conducted all in one day instead of over three days.

MSHSAA said in order to comply with NFHS wrestling rules regarding the maximum number of matches in one day, each weight class will be reduced to 12 wrestlers instead of the normal 16.

As it announced earlier, wrestling districts will be expanded from four to eight and a sectional round will be added. The top four from each weight class in each of the eight districts will qualify for the sectional round. The top three finishers in each of the four sectional tournaments will advance to the state tournament.

All Eastern Jackson County teams in Class 4 will be in District 7 this season. Those include Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North and Truman

In Class 3, Grain Valley will be in District 7, while Fort Osage, Van Horn and William Chrisman will compete in District 8.

In Class 2, Oak Grove and rival Odessa will be in District 7. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic will be part of Class 1 District 5 along with Summit Christian Academy.

MSHSAA wrestling postseason schedule

• Girls districts, Feb. 5-6

• Boys districts, Feb. 13

• Girls sectionals, Feb. 20

• Boys sectionals, Feb. 27

• State tournaments, March 9-13