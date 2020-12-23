Grain Valley suffers pair of losses

By The Examiner staff

Hunter Newsom posted a pair of quick pins but Grain Valley lost a pair of duals Tuesday.

The Eagles managed just one win on the mat in a 57-12 loss to host Pleasant Hill and then gave Lee’s Summit a battle before falling 46-31.

Newsom (195) had the Eagles’ lone win on the mat against the host Roosters, pinning his opponent in just 31 seconds. Newsom then won by fall in just 45 seconds in the match against Lee’s Summit.

Gavin Parks (106), who won by forfeit against Pleasant Hill, pinned his opponent with just 7 seconds left in the first period against Lee’s Summit. Evan Reich (152) also won by fall with a second-period pin.

Tanner Barker (138) won a 10-2 major decision, Dru Azcona took a 5-2 decision and Justin Deweese (132) won by forfeit but the Eagles couldn’t make up three open weight classes.