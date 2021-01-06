Prep wrestling roundup: 'Aggressive' Jaguars take down Titans

By The Examiner staff

An aggressive approach paid off for the Blue Springs South wrestling team Tuesday.

The Jaguars got three pins and capitalized on host Lee’s Summit West’s five open weight classes for a 51-24 victory.

“The kids came out and battled hard for the first time in the new year,” South coach David Black said. “I liked the way that the kids attacked tonight and were aggressive. A couple were over aggressive and it cost them, but we can work on that.

“Overall it was a good night for the kids after a long layoff for the holidays. I thought that the upper weights came up and set the tone for the night. They controlled the tempo of the matches and that is what we have been preaching all year: control what you can control.”

Zander Dombrowski (170) controlled his opponent, earning a pin in 1 minute, 20 seconds. Cooper Boyles (195), making his season debut, and Tommy LaPour (220) followed with pins for a 30-0 lead.

Callen Smithpeter (285) won a 9-3 decision, and Kendall Outlaw (160) and Evan Thielen (182) also won for South (3-3).

Blue Springs South’s girls improved to 3-1 with an 18-3 win. Destiny Fullerton (127), Triniti Greiner (159) and Ariel Adams (102) won forfeits, while West’s Kaylee Harker (107) topped South’s Gabby Hampton 6-0.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 36, BLUE SPRINGS 35: Blue Springs battled host Ray-Pec to a draw but lost the tiebreakers with a 3-1 disadvantage in open weight classes.

Blue Springs claimed six of the 10 matches wrestled on the mat but were hurt by the forfeit losses.

Jason Gross (136) led off with a first-period pin, Jaxson McIntyre (160) won a 17-2 technical fall and Colin Horan (195) and Aleksei Wojkiewicz won decisions.

Cayden Dotson (126), who announced his commitment to Edinboro University Wednesday morning, won with a second-period pin and Korbin Shepherd (132) pinned his opponent in just 56 seconds to tie it 35-35 in the final two matches.

OAK GROVE 40, ODESSA 39: Oak Grove and Odessa battled to a tie but Oak Grove claimed the MRVC West win over its archrival with a 3-0 advantage in open weight classes Tuesday.

Oak Grove led 39-33 but Odessa’s Gavin Gross (160) won by fall in the first period to tie it.

Zander Brinegar (220) and Caleb Groff (285) won with first-period pins for the Panthers. Hunter Chaney (195) won by injury default and Seth Webb (106) won a 5-3 decision to complete Oak Grove’s wins on the mat.

TRUMAN WINS TWICE: Truman capitalized on several forfeit wins to claim wins over North Kansas City (48-17) and St. Joseph Central (48-9).

Dylan McCutcheon earned Truman’s lone win on the mat against Northtown with a pin in 2:18.

Elijah Wigfall (126), Lucas Estes (132) and Nathan Noda (145) won with pins against St. Joseph Central.

BRONCOS SWEEP: Lee’s Summit North dominated Rockhurst (81-0) and Raytown (84-0) with a pair of shutout wins Tuesday at Rockhurst.

Charlie Dykes (113), Blake Ogle (170) and Paden Cole (106) won by fall and Caden Schweitzer (126) won a 6-2 decision for North’s only wins on the mat against the host Hawklets.

Schweitzer (126) took just 42 seconds to pin his Raytown opponent. Luke Steinbrugge (138), Trey Robinson (145), Cody Steinbrugge (152) and Armand Membou (285) also won by fall.