Prep wrestling roundup: Wildcats pin loss on state power Park Hill

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs wrestling team earned seven wins by fall to take down perennial state power Park Hill 48-21 in a Suburban Big Eight dual Thursday.

Heavyweight Brock Sullivan got a first-period pin over Grant Dixon in the opening match to set the tone for the Wildcats.

Aleksei Wojtkiewicz (106), Devin Baldwin (120), Korbin Shepherd (132), Jaxson McIntyre (160) and Dom Howlett (220) also produced first-period pins to help Blue Springs top the Trojans, who have 14 straight state final four trophies and 10 state titles.

Corbin Katamura (182) also won by fall and Jason Gross (138) and Mason Sullivan each claimed decisions for Blue Springs (4-3).

LIBERTY NORTH 51, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 27: Blue Springs South couldn’t make up the difference from three open weight classes in a Suburban Big Eight loss to visiting Liberty North Thursday.

“I knew coming in giving up 18 points that we needed to win a couple of swing matches and we just did not get the job done tonight,” South coach Doug Black said. “And that part is frustrating when you have a really good team on the ropes and we let it slip away. I will give them credit as they came back and won the dual like a good team does. The bottom line to the dual and our team is finish the 6-minute match and take care of your own what you can control. Not only did we lose the three swing matches, but gave up bonus points in all three of them.”

Trey Greiner (152), Evan Thielen (182), Tommy LaPour (220) and Callen Smithpeter (285) all recorded pins for the Jaguars, and Zander Dombrowski (170) won a 4-1 decision.