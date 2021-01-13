Prep wrestling roundup: Jaguars build lead but fall to Ray-Pec

By The Examiner staff

A lack of wins in swing matches cost the Blue Springs South wrestling team a chance to claim a Suburban Big Eight Conference win Tuesday.

The Jaguars built a 24-0 lead but faltered down the stretch in a 47-33 loss to visiting Raymore-Peculiar. South earned a split by taking advantage of forfeit wins in a 54-15 win over Rockhurst.

After forfeit wins for Cooper Boyles (195) and Tommy LaPour (220), Sean Rojas (285) pinned his opponent as the first-period buzzer sounded and Logan Mainard (106) won by a first-period fall for the 24-0 lead. But the only other wins the Jaguars could muster was a pin by Tyler Fields (126) and a 3-1 decision for Zander Dombrowski (170).

“We have got to win the close swing matches and the last two duals we have not been able to do that, and it cost us again tonight,” Jaguars coach Doug Black said. “Got to give them credit, but on one hand our kids need to make the necessary adjustment and figure out what they are doing is not working and make the necessary adjustments. It doesn’t help being short-handed and giving up 18 points due to COVID, but we need to overcome obstacles that are out of our control and control what we can and win the close swing matches.”

Mainard (106) earned a 32-second pin and Dombrowski won by fall in 1:26 against Rockhurst. The Jaguars also took advantage of seven forfeit wins.

FORT OSAGE 58, RAYTOWN 9: Fort Osage capitalized on six forfeits and won four of five matches on the mat in a rout of Suburban Middle Six foe Raytown Tuesday.

Rylan Mansfield (113) and Kyle LeHotta (120) started the match with first-period falls. Bryan Herrera (138) won a 9-1 decision and Jasen Perriman (152) earned a second-period pin to complete the dual win.

OAK GROVE 64, ST. JOSEPH BENTON 9: Oak Grove earned seven pins in 10 wins on the mat to dominate visiting St. Joseph Benton Tuesday.

Carson Smith (152) started the match with a pin in 1:16. Holland Graves (160), Hunter Chaney (195), Zander Brinegar (220), Caleb Groff (285), Seth Webb (106) and Chayton Kellum (138) also won by fall. Hunter Chaney’s win came in just 34 seconds.

Dalton Chaney (170) win a 13-5 major decision, and Sebastian Williams (113) and Cole Chaney (145) won decisions for the Panthers.

HARRISONVILLE 48, ST. MICHAEL 36: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic got four pins but it wasn’t enough to get past Harrisonville Tuesday.

Lucas Barry (106), Andrew Stanfield (126), Jacob Edmundson (145) and Jakson Wimberly (182) all recorded first-period pins. The only other wins for the Guardians were forfeits for Zach Berry (195) and Larry Smith (285).