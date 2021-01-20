Prep wrestling roundup: Van Horn edges Grandview in dual

By The Examiner staff

The Van Horn wrestling team only won two matches on the mat, but it still was enough to get past Grandview Tuesday.

The Falcons capitalized on four forfeits to claim a 36-33 victory over the visiting Bulldogs.

Dashiell Gonzalez (113) took jus 35 seconds to pin his opponent, and Steven Campos (132) prevailed with a second-period fall for Van Horn’s wins on the mat.

Austin Evans (170), CJ Nelson (182), Keanu Sua (195) and Mason Igou (285) took forfeit wins.

BEARS FALL TWICE: Chrisman fell 34-21 to host Belton and 42-24 to Raytown in a three-team match Tuesday.

Mason Walters (182) recorded the Bears’ lone win on the mat against Belton, claiming a 10-4 decision. Only two matches were contested.

Against Raytown, only one match was contested with Raytown’s Kevin Scanlon pinning Chrisman’s Brandon Rue in 4:28.