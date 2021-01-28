Prep wrestling roundup: Jaguars take down Trojans, Bears

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South wrestling team heads into its own Lydia’s Lights Tournament Friday with some momentum.

The host Jaguars upended perennial state power Park Hill 48-27 and routed William Chrisman 72-12 in a tri-dual Tuesday. Chrisman also fell 51-21 to Park Hill.

Trey Greiner (160 pounds), Zander Dombrowski (170) and Tommy LaPour (220) each claimed two convincing wins on the mat for the Jaguars.

“Our kids came out and battled hard for the last duals of the season,” Jaguars coach Doug Black said. “Knocking off Park Hill is big for our program as they are a perennial power in the state and our conference winning multiple state titles. The kids were ready tonight and fought hard for a solid six minutes. Hopefully they will build on this and go into our tournament this weekend as the final tune-up for the state series and make some noise.

“The kids pushed the pace and controlled the temple of the matches and that is where we are trying to get to. We still need to clean up a few things, but progress is being made and that is where you want to be at by end of January.”

The Jaguars had four pins against the Park Hill Trojans. Logan Mainard opened the match with a 13-second pin. Tyler Barkley-Fields (126), August Kienest (152) and LaPour also recorded wins by fall. Greiner won a 4-0 decision and Dombrowski prevailed 8-2.

Against Chrisman, the Jaguars totaled five pins and capitalized on Chrisman’s seven open weight classes from 120 to 160. Dombrowski (170), Cooper Boyles (195), LaPour (220), Callen Smithpeter (285) and Carl Larsen (113) won by fall for South.

Riley Ragan (106) earned a 47-second pin and Mason Walters (182) had a third-period pin for the Bears.

In Chrisman’s loss to Park Hill, Ragan and Walters had first-period pins, Jake Rue (170) won a 13-8 decision and Brandon Rue (285) won by forfeit.

INDIANS TAKE TWO: Fort Osage took advantage of four pins and six forfeits to rout host Park Hill South 60-20 Tuesday. The Indians also dominated North Kansas City 70-12.

Rylan Mansfield (113), Dylan Reed (126), Jesse Newton (152) and Gavin Gallman (182) all won by fall for the Indians against Park Hill South.

Jeremiah Phillips (160), Gallman (182) and Stevie Gabb (285) recorded pins against Northtown, Daniel Tapusoa (170) won a 19-5 major decision and the Indians won eight forfeits.

GUARDIANS WIN TWO: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic claimed dual wins over Truman and host Belton Tuesday.

The Guardians had five wins by fall in a 54-27 win over Truman, including Lucas Barry (106), David Maschger (113), Andrew Stanfield (126), Ellis Edwards (152) and Jackson Stringfield (170).

Nathan Noda (138), Dylan McCutcheon (145) and Jaylon Pickens (160) had pins for Truman. Jericho Vahle won a 14-9 decision. McCutcheon and Pickens also had pins in a 53-18 loss to Belton.

St. Michael won two major decisions and two decisions in a 38-29 win over Belton. Barry (106) won 12-4 and Stanfield (126) prevailed 10-2. Frankie Kratofil (145) had a second-period pin and Edwards (152) eked out a 20-16 decision and Stringfield (170) won 18-11.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 38, LIBERTY NORTH 29: Lee’s Summit North had a 5-2 advantage in pins to claim a Suburban Big Eight win over host Liberty North Wednesday.

Trailing 19-10, the Broncos put together four straight pins to take a 34-19 lead. Joe Engle (182) started the string of wins by fall, followed by Zackary Coetzee (195), Aaron Barnhill (220) and Trevor Taylor (285). Taylor’s pin took just 22 seconds.

After Liberty North pulled within 34-29, Seth Hooper (120) sealed the win with a 15-4 major decision.

Caden Schweitzer (126) started the match with a 59-second pin and Javi Gutierrez won a 16-6 major decision earlier for the Broncos.

PANTHERS DROP TWO: Oak Grove had eight open weight classes in a 42-15 MRVC West loss to Excelsior Springs Tuesday.

Adrian Whitehead (182) and Zander Brinegar (220) each won with pins and Dalton Chaney (160) won a 4-3 decision for the Panthers.

Oak Grove had nine opens against host Pleasant Hill in a 72-12 loss. Whitehead and Brinegar also won by fall against the Roosters.