Grain Valley sends 10 wrestlers to sectional

By The Examiner staff

Grain Valley will send 10 wrestlers to the sectional tournament.

Four Eagles won titles in their respective weight classes and another six finished in the top four to advance and help Grain Valley finish second in the Class 3 District 7 tournament Saturday at Grandview High School.

The Eagles totaled 161 points to finish behind Bolivar (170.5) and ahead of Belton (148).

Gavin Parks (106 pounds), Tanner Barker (138), OT Frederick (182) and Hunter Newsom (195) will head to the sectional tournament on Feb. 27 as No. 1 seeds after capturing titles.

Newsom, who missed the first part of the season with an injury, remained undefeated at 12-0 after pinning Bolivar’s Izik Simms in 1 minute, 18 seconds in the 195-pound final, his only match after two byes.

Parks claimed his title with three first-period pins. After pins in 45 seconds and 1:06, he pinned Belton’s Jaden Lambert with four seconds left in the first period to capture the 106-pound crown.

Barker won a 7-2 decision over Grandview’s LJ Davenport to claim the 138-pound title. Frederick outlasted Belton’s Ethan Yinger for a 14-11 decision in his final.

Brock Smith (120), Dru Azcona (126), Cameron Mickelson (170), and Donovan McBride (285) also made the championship matches but each lost in the final.

Smith suffered a 1-0 loss to Belton’s Lane Cross, while Azcona dropped a 7-4 decision to Grandview’s Joshua Arceo. McBride, after pinning his opponent in just 34 seconds in the semifinals, lost with a second-period pin in the final. Mickelson, who pinned his semifinal opponent in just 41 seconds, suffered a 22-9 major decision loss in the final.

Evan Reich (152) also advanced after an 11-4 win over Belton’s Caleb Clark in the third-place match. Freshman Camden Nelson (145) also will advance after finishing fourth.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 7: Oak Grove finished third in a tight race for the team title in the Class 2 District 7 tournament.

Odessa (163) and Kirksville (159) edged the Panthers (157) Saturday at Chillicothe High School.

Oak Grove will send 11 to the sectional tournament on Feb. 27, including two district champions.

Zander Brinegar (220) remained undefeated at 31-0 after edging Boonville’s Peyton Hahn (24-1) with a 3-2 decision in the final.

Carson Smith (152) also claimed a title, defeating Chillicothe’s Brody Cairns 6-2 in his title match.

Seth Webb (106), Kaden Scarborough (126), Holland Graves (160) and Caleb Groff (285) also made it to their championship matches but lost.

Scarborough took Kirksville’s Hunter Tarr to extra time before getting pinned at 7:23. Groff lost a 9-3 decision and Webb and Graves both were pinned in the finals.

Jordan Hall (132), Cole Chaney (145), Adrian Whitehead (170) and Hunter Chaney (195) each took third, while Chayton Kellum (138) finished fourth to also advance.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 5: Host St. Michael the Archangel Catholic dominated to capture the Class 1 District 5 team title while sending 12 to the Feb. 27 sectional tournament.

The Guardians totaled 187 points to outdistance Lafayette County (156) and St. Pius X (90.5).

Six St. Michael wrestlers captured titles. Andrew Stanfield (126) pinned Ethan Hunter of St. Pius X in the second period for his title. Ellis Edwards (152) also won with a second-period pin over Lafayette County’s Jack Davenport. Jackson Wimberly (182) won an 8-2 decision over Lafayette County’s Jace Kerley, and Caleb Berry stopped Lafayette County’s Caden Munson in 3:38.

Lucas Barry (106) and David Maschger (113) were the only wrestlers in their weight class, so they won the title by forfeit.

Frankie Kratofil (138), Jacob Edmundson (145), Jackson Stringfield (170) and Larry Smith (285) also made their finals but lost to finish second.

Matthew Wempe (120) and Zach Berry (195) finished third.