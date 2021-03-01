Eagles, Indians advance wrestlers to state

By The Examiner staff

Grain Valley will send five to the state championships while Fort Osage got four through in Saturday’s Class 3 Sectional 4 tournament at Belton High School.

William Chrisman and Van Horn got just one each through.

Gavin Parks (106) and Donovan McBride (285) each will go to the March 12 Class 3 state championships at Cable Dahmer Arena as No. 1 seeds. Parks followed his district title by edging Platte County’s Caden Hulett 4-1 in his final. McBride avenged a loss to Warrensburg’s Brendan Bromwell in the district final but topping him 6-1 in Saturday’s sectional final.

Grain Valley’s Hunter Newsom (195) and Tanner Barker (138) both finished second to punch their tickets to state, while Dru Azcona (126) took third to advance.

Newsom (14-1) defeated Fort Osage’s David Jacquez 5-1 in the semifinal but suffered his first loss of the season in the championship, a 15-11 decision to Platte County’s Jaydon Walls. Barker defeated Fort Osage’s Bryan Herrera 3-2 in the semifinal but was edged 7-6 in the finals by Grandview’s LJ Davenport.

Azcona was pinned in his semifinal by Grandview’s Josh Arceo but won a 16-0 tech fall over Platte County’s Brody Leuders and then eked out a 1-0 win over Fort Osage’s Dylan Reed in the third-place match to get to state.

Grain Valley’s Brock Smith (120) and Cameron Mickelson (170) also had chances to make it to state but both lost in their third-place matches.

Van Horn’s lone qualifier, Ethan Moses won a 4-2 decision over Smith in the 120-pound third-place match to advance. Mickelson suffered a 3-0 loss to Kearney’s Daryn Langford in his third-place match.

Jeremiah Phillips (160) led the way for Fort Osage, capturing the 160-pound title with a second-period pin over Smithville’s Riley Brown. Rylan Mansfield (113) also made it to the finals but Bolivar’s Canyon Cunningham won a 5-3 sudden victory with a takedown in overtime.

Jesse Newton (152) and Jacquez (195) also moved on to state with third-place finishes. Newton pinned Platte County’s Ben McDaniel in 1:37 to earn his state berth. Jacquez, after the loss to Grain Valley’s Newsom, beat Bolivar’s Izik Simms 6-1 in his consolation semifinal and edged Chrisman’s Andru Campos 5-2 in the third-place match.

Fort Osage’s Stevie Gabb (285), who went in as a No. 1 seed after winning a district title, saw his season end in heartbreaking fashion with an 8-6 loss to Bolivar’s Jack Roweton in the third-place match. Reed (126) lost 1-0 to Azcona and Herrera (138) suffered a 5-2 loss to Belton’s Landon Littleton in his third-place match.

Mason Walters (182) will represent William Chrisman after taking second. He fell 8-1 to Platte County’s Jake Fernandez in the title match. Van Horn’s C.J. Nelson lost a 10-0 major decision in the 182-pound third-place match and fell just one win short.

Class 2 Sectional 4

Oak Grove will send four to the March 11 Class 2 Missouri State High School Championships and just missed on three others in the Class 2 Sectional 4 meet Saturday at Excelsior Springs High School.

Carson Smith (152) and Caleb Groff (285) will head to state as No. 1 seeds after claiming sectional titles Saturday. Groff edged Kirksville’s Bryce Kertz 3-1 in his championship match. Smith pinned Bishop Rush of St. Joseph Benton in 4:30 in his final.

Adrian Whitehead (170) and Zander Brinegar (220) also made it to the finals but both lost to finish second. Whitehead lost a 6-4 sudden victory to Kirksville’s Jaden Ballinger in his final, while Brinegar (33-1) suffered his first loss of the season, a 4-0 decision to Boonville’s Peyton Hahn (27-1) in the championship match.

Kaden Scarborough (126), Cole Chaney (145) and Hunter Chaney (195) all had chances to advance by making it to the third-place matches, but all three fell one win short of state.

Class 1 Sectional 3

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic got eight of its 12 sectional qualifiers on to the March 10 Class 1 state tournament at Cable Dahmer Arena, including three champions.

Lucas Barry (106), David Maschger (113) and Andrew Stanfield (126) each captured sectional titles in Saturday’s Class 1 Sectional 3 tournament at Lafayette County High School in Higginsville.

Barry took just 30 seconds to pin Richmond’s Cayden Morris in the 106-pound final. Maschger took 2:56 to pin Richmond’s Ricky Russ in his title match. Stanfield also won with a pin, stopping Lawson’s Tucker Tracy in 1:51.

Frankie Kratofil (138) also made it to the finals to advance to state. He was pinned by Lafayette County’s Quentin Reickard in the second period in the championship match.

Larry Smith (285), Zach Berry (195), Jakson Wimberly (182), Jackson Stringfield (170) will also wrestle at state after finishing third.

Smith bounced back from a semifinal loss with two wins, including an 8-3 decision over Richmond’s Zane Renfro in the third-place match. Berry edged West Platte’s Lane Scott 7-4 for third; Wimberly won 3-1 over Lafayette County’s Jace Kerley; and Stringfield pinned Richmond’s Blake Logsdon just 7 seconds into the second period to take the state berth.

Ellis Edwards made it to the third-place match but fell 13-8 to Lafayette County’s Jack Davenport.