Newcomer caps nearly perfect night for Blue Springs wrestling team

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

If someone were to look at the roster, they may assume senior 152-pounder Noah Michel has a good amount of wrestling experience.

After all, most senior wrestlers on a varsity team, especially one that’s as storied as Blue Springs, have been wrestling for at least four years.

That is not the case with Michel, who is wrestling for the first time in his life in 2021. He had his first match ever in Tuesday’s dual against Rockhurst in the Wildcats’ season opener at home.

It was a memorable one. With the score tied 4-4 against Anthony Totta, he evaded a takedown attempt and circled around his opponent and got a takedown late in the third period to secure a 6-4 victory, capping a big night for Blue Springs in a 75-6 rout.

After the takedown, not a single Blue Springs wrestler or coach was in their seat on the sideline as everyone jumped out of their seat and cheered and clapped after Michel got a win after just 21 practices to his name.

“Those are my brothers; they always got my back,” Michel said.

Despite having very little experience Michel was well prepared. On his final takedown, he looked like a seasoned veteran when it mattered most.

“We have just been going hard the last four weeks and I have great coaches,” Michel said. “This is my first year and the coaches let me know what to do in certain situations. I was just ready for it.

“I had a little pre-game jitters before this. I feel great now.”

Blue Springs head coach Bobbe Lowe noted Michel has worked hard in a short amount of time in the wrestling room and he’s picked up on the nuances of wrestling fairly quickly.

“It shows a lot about our kids and our program,” Lowe said. “Our guys feel confident about what they’re doing. They are doing it on the mat. It was good to see a win.

“There’s a lot of things he won’t figure out because he doesn’t have a lot of time. But he’s an athletic enough kid where he is picking some things up that he fits in a spot in our lineup. He took advantage of the opportunity.”

Michel was the last win on a night in which Blue Springs won all 11 contested matches. Rockhurst got it only win by forfeit from Samuel Reyna at 106 pounds.

Senior Devin Scribner (160) got the Wildcats started when he got a takedown, got a hold of Bobby Clemons’ right arm and used his leverage to get a pin in 1:25.

“He was kind of stiff, so I didn’t want to let him up and have to take him down again,” Scribner said of Clemons, “so I just put him away.”

Senior Jaxon McIntyre (170), a state medalist last season, had three takedowns of Will Brown and hooked the back off his head and pressed him down to the mat for a pin in 1:35. Senior Mason Sullivan (182) pinned Beau Neuberger with 19 seconds left in the first period.

“I had to snap him down and get around to him and get him in a Turk (move) to get him in the pin,” Sullivan said. “If the match went longer, I could have done more.”

Also getting pins for Blue Springs were Corbin Katamura (195), Brock Sullivan (285), Aleksei Wojkiewicz (113), Evan Hammonree (120) and Greg Dillon (145).

“I plan on making state this year and making a big state run,” Wojkiewicz said.

Raiden Paniagua (126) earned a 16-0 tech fall victory against Noah Titus. Dom Howlett (220), Greyden Katamura (132) and Devin Baldwin (138) all won by forfeit.