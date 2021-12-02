Prep wrestling roundup: Blue Springs South opens season with split

The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South wrestling coach Doug Black was happy with his young team’s showing as the Jaguars split a pair of season-opening dual matches.

The host Jaguars fell 48-27 to Belton but topped North Kansas City 57-20 Tuesday.

“Kicked off tonight’s home opener and not knowing what to expect from our young kids and liking the effort that was displayed from them,” Black said. “For a bunch of freshman and sophomores, we really like the overall aggressiveness of the young kids. They battled and fought hard tonight and that is all you can ask for as a coach. Even the couple of kids that lost, the effort was good and can build off of it.”

Danny Hampton earned pins in each match to lead South. Tyler Fields started 2-0 and freshman Wyatt Palmer went 2-0.

GRAIN VALLEY SWEEPS: Grain Valley wrestling got its season off to a 2-0 start, losing only one contested match in wins over host Raytown and Grandview Tuesday.

The Eagles downed Raytown 71-6 and topped Grandview 72-12.

Brock Smith (120), Dru Azcona (126), Tyler Groves (132), Jace Worthington (170), Collin Burd (182) and Andrew Czeschin (285) each won with pins against host Raytown.

Tanner Barker (152) won a 21-6 tech fall, Gavin Barker (220) and Kollin Hanshuld (138) won decisions and the Eagles capitalized on five forfeit wins.

Gavin Parks (113), Azcona, Hanshuld, Justin Deweese (160), Worthington, Burd, O’Thaniel Frederick (195) and Barker won by fall against Grandview. It took Azcona just 23 seconds to stop his opponent.

ST. MICHAEL SPLITS: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic opened its season with a split Wednesday.

The Guardians defeated William Chrisman 51-24 but fell 43-9 to Class 4 state power and host Staley.

Andrew Stanfield (132), Ellis Edwards (160) and Joseph Rizzi (195) led St. Michael with pins against Chrisman as the Guardians had a 6-2 advantage in forfeit wins. Jakson Wimberly (182) edged Chrisman’s Nathan Campos 7-4 in the closest match.

Ronny Guardiola (106) and Cammeron Hammond (285) won by fall for Chrisman.

Stanfield (132), Lucas Estes (145) and Rizzi (195) claimed decisions for St. Michael against Staley.

LEE’S SUMMIT 64, TRUMAN 9: Elijah Wigfall (132) pinned his opponent in just 17 seconds but Truman could only get one more win in a loss to visiting Lee’s Summit Wednesday.

Colton Treloar (220) won a 3-2 decision over Cal Pikulski for Truman’s only other win.