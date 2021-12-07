Fort Osage wrestlers take second in Grain Valley Invitational

The Examiner staff

Fort Osage claimed two individual titles and three runner-up finishes to capture second place in the Grain Valley Wrestling Invitational Saturday.

The Indians, led by titles from Colby Gray (120 pounds) and Stevie Gabb (285), compiled 208.5 points to finish behind only Liberty North (283).

Van Horn (188.5), which had three individual titles, took third. Host Grain Valley (184.5), with a pair of titles, finished fourth and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (131.5) was sixth.

Gabb pinned Liberty North’s Elmotie Williams in just 39 seconds in the 285-pound final. Gray went 5-0, with two pins and three decisions, in his round-robin 120-pound class to claim his title.

Rylan Mansfield (126), Dylan Reed (132) and Gavin Gallman (220) each made it to the finals for the Indians but fell.

Gallman’s loss was to Van Horn’s David Lewis by a 15-6 major decision in the 220 final. Darrius Page pinned Liberty North’s Lucas Titus in the 138-pound final and Tristan Page (106) pinned Odessa’s Landon Scarborough for Van Horn’s other titles.

Dru Azcona (126) topped Mansfield 7-0 in his final to improve to 7-0. Tanner Barker took the 152-pound title for the Eagles, edging Odessa’s Shon Badder in the title match. Gavin Parks had Grain Valley’s only runner-up finish, going 4-1 in the round-robin 113-pound bracket.

St. Michael’s Andrew Stanfeld remained undefeated at 7-0 by winning an injury default against Fort’s Reed in the final. Lucas Estes (145) took second for the Guardians.

LEAVENWORTH TOURNAMENT: Jacob Williams went 5-0 to win the 152-pound weight class as Blue Springs South claimed sixth place in the 12-team Leavenworth Challenger Tournament Saturday.

"We made a few mistakes that cost us matches this weekend and we definitely need to get them cleaned up this week during practice,” Jaguars coach Doug Black said.

Tyler Barkley-Fields went 4-1, falling only in the final, to claim second at 126 for South. August Kienast (160) and Trey Greiner (170) also each went 4-1 to finish third.

In the girls division, Triniti Greiner (195) was 4-1 to take third. Myka Fluty (126) was fifth, Maddy Talley (132) took seventh and Kadence Burnside (155) finished ninth for Blue Springs South. No team scores were kept.

“You could feel a couple of the girls were competing in their first tournament ever as they made some mistakes that first year kids do, but I will say that we definitely liked the effort that they laid out over the weekend,” Black said. “They continue to improve on a daily basis and plan on moving forward. "