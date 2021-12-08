Jaxson McIntyre's 100th career win highlights Blue Springs rout of rival Blue Springs South

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

There have been several high-quality wrestlers to come through the Blue Springs wrestling program.

Some of those wrestlers reached the 100-win milestone for their high school careers. Add senior Jaxson McIntyre to that list.

The 170-pounder, who is ranked No. 2 in his weight class according to the MissouriWrestling.com poll, went up 15-4 in his match with August Kienest before using an arm bar to roll over his opponent and get a pin in 2 minutes, 36 seconds to reach the 100-win milestone and help his host Wildcats cruise to a 57-21 rout of crosstown rival Blue Springs South Tuesday.

After the win, McIntyre did a strut off of the mat and fist-bumped teammates and coaches. He got a large necklace from his mother that commemorated his 100th win, and we wore it for the rest of the dual.

“It feels good to get my 100th win. I have been working hard all four years,” McIntyre said. “It’s actually my mom’s birthday, too. It was a birthday present to her, too.”

Blue Springs head coach Bobbe Lowe said McIntyre’s hard work has helped him become a two-time state medalist and has put him among the best wrestlers in the state in his class.

“He does a great job in the room and works hard every day,” Lowe said. “Jaxson is a kid you can throw in there with a lot of other top-notch wrestlers that have been through this program. If you had 40 Jaxson McIntyres, you would have it easy.”

During his match with Kienest, McIntyre often used a turk move while up top to keep his opponent grounded – something that he’s used well throughout his career to achieve the 100 wins.

“Jaxson has a lot of speed and a lot of length,” Lowe said. “He likes double legs and ankle picks and he’s kind of stuck to that game plan. He likes going to that turk, too. That’s his go-to move.”

He used the move before getting the pin and after reaching the milestone, McIntyre has set his goals high.

“I am just looking to get that state champ spot,” McIntyre said. “I am working hard for it.”

Sophomore Raiden Panigua (126) is working hard, too, as he wants to make a name for himself this season. He got an impressive win over South’s Tyler Fields after getting a pin after a headlock in 2:47.

“I had a good opponent,” Paniagua said. “I knew he’s a good attacker on the legs, so I kept my hands low. I had to reshoot after his and take him down. I knew he was a pretty aggressive wrestler, so I had to rely a little bit on technique.”

Greg Dillon (145) did the same in his match against Sam Bloomquist. He went up 6-2 and then used a unique form of cradle to get a pin in 1:43.

“I probably should have come out more aggressive in the first half, but I got it done,” Dillon said. “I saw the single leg and I took it. He put his head down low and took the cradle.”

Corbin Katamura (195) and Aleksei Wojkiewicz (106) each won first-period pins for the Wildcats, and Devin Baldwin (138) claimed a 7-4 decision. Blue Springs South was open in four weight classes, giving forfeit wins to Mason Sullivan (182), Dom Howlett (220), Brock Sullivan (285) and Riley Smith (120).

South’s Trey Greiner opened the match with an 8-4 win over Chase Baldwin. Logan Mainard (113) and Jacob Williams (152) earned first-period pins and Dan Hampton (138) earned a fall in 3:20 for the Jaguars.

Black said he was disappointed in the way his team performed, but acknowledged he was missing some wrestlers like returning state medalist Tommy LaPour, among others.

“Top to bottom, we came out flat,” Blue Springs South head coach Doug Black said. “I have to give Blue Springs credit, they dictated the matches. Yesterday, we did not have a good practice. It was the worst practice we had all year and it carried over to tonight.”

In the girls match, there were only two contested matches as Blue Springs won 24-18.

Blue Springs junior Holly Emmons (105) pinned Hanna Knott at the buzzer in an active first period.

“I was kind of surprised I won,” Emmons said. “I am surprised how season has gone so far with this being my first year.”

Mady Banker (130), a district champion last season, won the other contested match for the Wildcats when she pinned Maddy Tally in 1:51.

“It was great, I got to see all my friends come and watch me win,” Banker said. “I did a single leg takedown and finished with a half nelson.”