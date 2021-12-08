Prep wrestling roundup: Van Horn sweeps to pair of wins

The Examiner staff

The Van Horn wrestling team dominated the middle weights to sweep a pair of dual matches Tuesday.

Steven Campos (138 pounds), Darrius Page (145) and De’Marcus Penson (152) and CJ Nelson (182) each went 2-0 on the mat to help the host Falcons rout Raytown 53-12 and Maryville 51-21.

Campos, Penson and Nelson each had two pins and Page had a pin against Maryville and a 17-1 technical fall against Raytown. Nelson took just 35 seconds to claim a win by fall against Raytown and just 1:20 against Maryville.

Andrew Murphy (170), Keanu Sua (220), Mason Igou (285) and Anthony Nevels (160) added pins against Raytown.

Lamonte Belshe (160) won a 16-10 decision against Maryville as the Falcons had a 4-2 advantage on forfeit wins.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 66, NORTH KANSAS CITY 12: William Chrisman recorded six pins to rout visiting North Kansas City Tuesday.

Kei Sean Davis (128), Isaac Sanchez (152), Cameron McGhee (160), Nathan Campos (182) and Terry Baker (195) each won by fall in the first period, while Rony Guardioila (106) had a second-period pin for the Bears, who also capitalized on five forfeit wins.

BRONCOS SPLIT: Lee’s Summit North went 1-1 in a tri-dual with crosstown rivals Lee’s Summit and Lee’s Summit West Tuesday at West.

North topped the host Titans 59-19 but fell 48-33 to Lee’s Summit.

North’s Ryan McNeel (132) and Trevor Taylor (285) won with pins and Charlie Dykes won a 15-0 tech fall for North’s wins on the mat against West, who were open in seven weight classes.

Taylor (285) won with a first-period pin, Drew Grey (182) had a third-period pin and Charlie Dykes (113) won a 4-1 decision for the Broncos against Lee’s Summit.

Lee’s Summit also beat West 53-15.