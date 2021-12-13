Page brothers help Van Horn wrestlers capture Truman Invitational title

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

There have been some strong brother duos in the history of Missouri high school wrestling.

Van Horn just might have one of those in Tristan and Darrius Page. The brothers each won their weight division at the Grain Valley Invitational last weekend and repeated the same feat at the Truman Invitational Saturday.

Tristan won the 106-pound weight class while Darrius won at 138 to help the Falcons capture the team title with 220 points. Truman took eighth with 102 points.

“We should really dominate all the teams we go against,” Darrius said.

Tristan, a freshman, got four pins in less than a minute, and earned a 4-2 decision against Winnetonka’s John Nguyen.

“I thought I wrestled smart.” Tristan said of his last match with Center’s Michael Darrington. “Coach told me he was a headhunter. I saw him coming. I was able to defend his moves.”

Winning their brackets at the same tournament is nothing new to the Page brothers. It’s something they have been doing for a while.

“We have been doing this since we were younger,” Darius Page said the week before after he and Tristan won at the Grain Valley Invitational. “We feel good about it. We will do it in the next one.”

He was right.

Darrius won his weight class at 138 pounds, pinning West Platte’s Peyson Chandler in 1 minute, 52 seconds in the championship match.

“In practice, we take everything seriously,” Darrius said of himself and Tristan. “We get work done and we get a little extra work in.”

Added Tristan: “At home we push each other to be better. He shows me new techniques and how to perfect some moves.”

Three other Falcons also captured first place in their weight classes. Mason Igou (285) earned five pins before getting an overtime takedown in the championship match against West Platte’s Macon McDonald to earn a first-place medal.

“Mason is a grinder,” Van Horn head coach Craig Addison said. “He will get after it every day in practice. He is really conditioned for a heavyweight.”

Keanu Sua (195) faced a familiar opponent in Truman’s Freddie Sheppard in the finals and because of an escape and multiple stalling calls against Shepherd, he won 4-2 to take first.

“We both wrestle very similarly,” Sua said. “It was a good match for me to see what I need to work on.”

But perhaps the most surprising first-place finish among teammates and coaches was 113-pounder Tevaughn Chambers. He went 2-1 and tied with three other wrestlers but won the tiebreaker to earn a spot atop the podium.

Chambers, who won six matches last season, is already halfway to that total this season at 3-5.

“I think I can improve on some stuff. I just have to keep getting better,” Chambers said. “I thought I came in third or second but it’s amazing that I won.”

Other Falcons to finish in the top four were De’Marcus Penson (second, 152), Wesley Trinkler (fourth, 160), Andrew Murphy (second, 170) and CJ Nelson (second, 182).

“We didn’t have everyone at this tournament,” Addison said. “Our 220-pounder, our 126 and our 132 weren’t here. We came in thinking we had a good chance of winning the tournament this weekend. Our guys wrestled really well.”

For Truman, Elias Chapin (132) was the lone first-place finisher. He recorded four pins, a 5-0 decision in the semifinals and an 8-2 victory against St. Joseph Lafayette’s Tristan Flynn in the championship bout.

“I wrestled pretty decent,” Chapin said. “I didn’t really wrestle anyone like that this whole tournament. (Flynn) was definitely stronger and the kids I usually wrestle are taller and skinnier.”

John Chapin (170) and Colton Treloar (220) each finished third for the Patriots.

Girls

Blue Springs South finished second with 54.5 points, seven points behind first-place Winnetonka.

Truman tied Carrolton for fifth with 36 points and Van Horn was sixth with 27 points.

Myka Fluty was the lone medalist for the Jaguars as she took first at 120 pounds, getting pins in all three of her matches.

“The girls came away knowing that they could compete at this level and have plenty of room for improvement,” Blue Springs South head coach Doug Black said. “Overall it was a good day for them. ... Myka had a gutty performance this weekend by stepping up and taking care of business. She made a couple of mistakes that could have cost her, but battled hard and the end result was she had her hand raised at the end.”

Maddy Jones (125), Maddy Talley (130), Kadence Burnside (159) and Triniti Greiner (195) each took third place for the Jaguars.

Evangeline Drydale (141) got pins in both of her matches to get first place for Truman, and Tayler Akers (125) took second in her division.

For Van Horn, Robyn Murphy (159) took first after getting three pins and a medical forfeit.