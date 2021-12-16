Prep wrestling roundup: Oak Grove holds off Grain Valley for dual win

The Examiner staff

Oak Grove held off a Grain Valley charge to take a non-conference wrestling dual Tuesday.

Oak Grove, with four pins in six matches, jumped to a 31-0 lead in the match between the former conference rivals. Grain Valley, though, strung together five straight wins – three by pin – to pull within 31-30.

Oak Grove’s Jordan Hall (138 pounds) claimed a first-period pin over Kaden Crandall and Sheldon Waller (145) won a forfeit to clinch enough points for the win before Grain Valley’s Tanner Barker (152) finished it with a 23-7 technical fall over Haiden Armstrong.

Carson Smith (160) started the match with a pin. Holland Graves (170), Zander Brinegar (220) and Caleb Groff (285) also won with pins for Oak Grove. Clynton Stewart (195) won a 10-0 major decision and Brendal Foglesong (182) topped Grain Valley’s Collin Burd 8-3.

Brock Smith (120) and Dru Azcona (126) won forfeits for Grain Valley.

JAGUARS, BRONCOS FALL TO LIBERTY: Blue Springs South and Lee’s Summit North were no match for Liberty, the No. 9-ranked team in the nation, in a tri-dual Tuesday.

Lee’s Summit North lost 62-16 and a shorthanded Blue Springs South squad was blanked 81-0 by the Blue Jays, the defending Class 4 state champion. North defeated Blue Springs South 60-21 in the other match.

The Jaguars and Broncos split the six matches contested on the mat but had a 7-1 disadvantage in open weight classes.

Charlie Dykes (113), Kade Williams (195) and Hank Natali (220) each recorded pins for North. South’s Trey Greiner (160) and August Kienest (170) won by fall and Tyler Barkley (126) won a 15-10 decision over Paden Cole.

Trevor Taylor (285) pinned his opponent in just 21 seconds, Seth Hooper (138) registered a second-period pin and Dykes (113) won a 14-2 major decision for the Broncos against Liberty.

MISSOURI DUALS: Blue Springs captured third place and Grain Valley took fifth in the Gold Division of the Missouri Duals tournament last Saturday at Jefferson City Helias Catholic High School.

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic finished sixth in the Blue Division.

Blue Springs then fell to Lebanon 54-22 in fifth-place match, while Grain Valley lost to Capital City 45-34 in the ninth-place match. St. Michael defeated Waynesville 60-18 in the 11th-place match.

In the division round-robin, Blue Springs defeated Eureka (54-28), Waynesville (66-15) and Grain Valley (53-28) but lost to Lee’s Summit (42-27), Jefferson City (48-27) and eventual champion Neosho (61-15).

Grain Valley topped Lee’s Summit (40-32), Waynesville (60-17) and Eureka (64-10) and also lost to Neosho (46-32) and Jefferson City (44-33).

St. Michael defeated Lee’s Summit West 48-33 but lost to Helias (66-15), Hillsboro (67-10), Lebanon (51-24), Capital City (48-30) and Blair Oaks (51-22) in division matches.

Dom Howlett (220) went 7-0 for Blue Springs, and Jaxson McIntyre (170) and Brock Sullivan (285) each finished 6-1.

Dru Azcona (126), Tanner Barker (152), Gavin Parks (113) and Brock Smith (120) each went 7-0 for Grain Valley.

St. Michael’s Drew Stanfeld (132) went 7-0 to remain undefeated on the season. Lucas Barry (120) went 6-1, Lucas Estes (145) was 5-1 and Jakson Wimberly (182) was 5-2.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH INVITATIONAL: Host Lee’s Summit North took second in its own tournament last Saturday.

The Broncos totaled 171 points to finish behind only Liberty North (190.5). Oak Grove finished ninth at 62.

Ryan McNeel (132) captured the title in his weight class for North, while Charlie Dykes (113), Trey Robinson (145), Hank Natali (220) and Trevor Taylor (285) each claimed second place and Seth Hooper (138) was third.

Caleb Groff won the 285-pound title and Carson Smith (160) and Garrett Hudspeth (285) were third for Oak Grove’s top finishes.