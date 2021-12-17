Mason Sullivan evolves into standout for Blue Springs wrestling

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Blue Springs wrestling coach Bobbe Lowe points to Mason Sullivan as someone who is stepping up for his Wildcats this season.

The 182-pounder is a captain for the Wildcats for the 2021-22 season and has made some strides for his senior year.

That was evident in his tightly contested match against Lee’s Summit West’s Jon Kirkpatrick Thursday night.

After going down 2-1, Sullivan managed to make a comeback and got an overtime takedown to win 5-3 and help his team roll to a 60-15 team victory against the Titans at home.

From the bottom position, Sullivan pried apart the hands of Kirkpatrick and worked a reversal to go up 3-2 in the third period. Kirkpatrick got an escape to send it to overtime. Noticing that Kirkpatrick was struggling in overtime, Sullivan immediately went for a double-leg takedown and got it for the win.

“I noticed he was tired and knew the takedown was there,” Sullivan said. “It was a do-or-die type thing, so I knew I had to make a quick decision. I went for a double-leg and that was the end of the match.

“He beat me last year so I was a little worried (when I was on bottom). But I was able to break his lock and get out.”

Lowe said he is pleased with the progress Sullivan has made in his four years with the program.

“Mason has really come a long way,” Lowe said. “He remembers where he was his freshman year and look where he is now, and knows he’s doing a good job.”

Another to step up for the Wildcats has been Noah Michel (145). The senior just started wrestling this season and has found a little bit of success, and has defeated some opponents who have been wrestling much longer than himself.

Thursday, he got his first varsity pin against Vinny Leo just before the final buzzer of the third period.

“I knew time was running down, so I had to hurry up and get (the pin),” Michel said. “I just worked hard and put the rest of my energy into it.

“I wouldn’t say I am good, but the coaches have really helped me a lot and helped me and got me prepared by putting me in JV matches. I watched Jaxson (McIntyre) and the rest of the guys over the years wrestle and I always wanted to try it myself. Now I am here.”

Lowe expects Brock Sullivan (285) to be a top three heavyweight in Class 4. The junior showed why when he got Tony Miller to the mat and used an armbar to circle around the ring and eventually turn his opponent for a pin in 1:15.

“I think taking more shots has changed a lot for me,” Brock Sullivan said. “It’s making matches a lot easier for me.”

McIntyre, ranked No. 2 at 170 in Class 4 according to the MissouriWrestling.com poll, dominated his match and built a 16-5 lead before getting a pin in 5:23 against Ruben Miller.

Greg Dillon (138) got three takedowns and a reversal to top George Long 8-4. Corbin Katamura (195) used an armbar to roll Nate Moore onto his back to get a pin in 3:47.

“We are starting to hit things that we are working on and the repetition is starting to kick in,” Lowe said. “We still have a lot of little things that we can get better at.”

Aleksei Wojkiewicz (106), Raiden Paniagua (120), Grayden Katamura (126), Devin Scribner (152) and Dom Howlett (220) all received forfeit wins for the Wildcats.