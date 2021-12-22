Blue Springs South wrestling capitalizes on shorthanded Van Horn to claim needed win

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

This season's Blue Springs South wrestling team is young and inexperienced.

This season the Jaguars have taken their licks, especially without state qualifier Tommy LaPour and Callen Smithpeter being in the lineup due to injuries.

So wins have been at a premium for the Jaguars.

They met up Tuesday with a Van Horn team that has had success this season. The Falcons won Truman’s Coffman Invitational and finished third at the Grain Valley Invitational. But they were missing five of their starters Tuesday due to COVID-19 quarantine and injury.

That opened the door for the Jaguars to get a much-needed win as they took the tiebreaker to prevail 43-42.

The match came down to the sixth tiebreaker, which is the number of forfeits. South had three and Van Horn had four.

“A win right now is pretty good because we’ve had a pretty rough stretch the last couple of weeks,” Jaguars coach Doug Black said. “I knew it was going to be rough on the kids going against quality competition. It’s good momentum to take into the holidays.

“We had a couple of guys who had competitive matches going into the third period who gave up pins. We simply cannot have that happen.”

South trailed 42-6 going into the final six matches. Justin Williams (285) got the Jaguars started when he used a half nelson to pin Juan Ortega in 2:12. Logan Mainard (113) took the other contested match when he dominated his match with Tevaughn Chambers and hooked a cradle for a fall in 56 seconds.

“I was trying to pull him back in,” Mainard said. “I had to get his ankle to my chest, turn him and get the pin.”

Forfeit wins from Cale Martin (106), Tyler Fields (120), Landon Erwin (126) and Dan Hampton (132) then tied it at 42.

South’s first win came from Jay Greiner (160), who used a cradle to pin Van Horn’s Aiden Huffman in 15 seconds.

“It’s easy to keep a tight grip on (the cradle) and hold them there,” Greiner said.

Van Horn assistant coach Marion Holt said he was pleased with how his team fared despite missing several key pieces.

“Our guys did a great job of stepping up into different spots and wrestling where they normally wouldn’t,” Holt said. “They did a great job of making weight and showing up.”

One of those was Jeff Morris (195). He stepped in for Keanu Sua, who went into quarantine earlier in the day. Morris fell behind 3-1 to Gavin Mahurin but rebounded to get a throw and a pin in 4:55.

“It wasn’t the first time I have wrestled on varsity. I had to go out there and perform anyway,” Morris said.

Andrew Murphy (170), a regular part of Van Horn’s lineup, pinned August Kienast from the top position in the third period.

“It hurt a little bit because of my wrist,” said Murphy, who injured himself in a tournament last Saturday. “I don’t know what I did, but they said it was a sprain.”

Steven Campos (138) defeated Wyatt Palmer by injury forfeit. It appeared Palmer dislocated his elbow after landing following a Campos takedown. Demarcus Penson (152) pinned Jacob Williams in 53 seconds after going up 5-2 to help give the Falcons the large lead.

CJ Nelson (182), Darrius Page (145) and Jose Hidalgo (220) all won by forfeit for Van Horn.