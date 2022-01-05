Prep wrestling roundup: Late mistakes cost Blue Springs South in loss to Lee's Summit West

The Examiner staff

Some key mistakes cost the Blue Springs South wrestling team a chance at a Suburban Big Eight victory Tuesday.

The Jaguars, despite a 4-0 advantage in forfeits, fell in several close matches in a 41-39 loss to the visiting Lee’s Summit West Titans.

“You could see the green tonight on the mat as we had four new kids making their debuts and it showed,” Jaguars coach Doug Black said. “We tried to plug a few holes where we thought we could match up and the results were not beneficial.

“The bottom line is we were in several tight matches and then we get pinned and that is absolutely not acceptable from the standpoint of the program. That has to come from within and get that attitude and fight and not give up bonus points. That was the difference in getting the win or taking the loss as a team.”

Black was happy with heavyweight Justin Williams, who edged West’s Tony Miller 2-1.

“(He) did an outstanding job in winning and reversing the previous outcome of his match from the Lee Summit tournament,” Black said. “It was a big win for him and that is what we are looking for as staff.”

Dan Hampton (132) and Kaden Payne (182) each won with late first-period falls. Dominic Wlodaski (120), Tyler Fields (126), Jacob Williams (152) and Bryson Nolan (220) all won by forfeit for South.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 39, BLUE SPRINGS 35: Devin Baldwin (132) earned a third-period pin to put Blue Springs ahead 35-33 but an open at 138 pounds gave Ray-Pec a Suburban Big Eight win Tuesday.

Two forfeit losses proved to be the difference in the loss for Blue Springs.

Jaxson McIntyre (170), Brock Sullivan (285) and Alexei Wojtkiewicz (106) also earned pins for the Wildcats. Dom Howlett (220) won a 16-1 technical fall and Corbin Katamura (195) and Raiden Paniagua (120) each prevailed with decisions.

TRUMAN SWEEPS: Host Truman edged North Kansas City and St. Joseph Central for a pair of non-conference wins Tuesday.

Caden Deeney (138), John Chapin (170) and Cole Pleacher (182) each earned pins in Truman’s 30-24 win over North Kansas City, which featured five double open weight classes. Colton Treloar (195) and Freddie Sheppard (220) took forfeit wins.

Chapin and Treloar took just 36 and 10 seconds, respectively, to pin their Central opponents in a 36-18 win. Elias Chapin (132) also won with a first-period fall, Sheppard moved up to 285 and claimed a second-period pin and Deeney (10-5) and Pleacher (10-9) triumphed with decisions.

Central had a 3-1 advantage in forfeits and there were four double opens.

ODESSA 43, OAK GROVE 27: Oak Grove managed just one win on the mat in a loss to Missouri River Valley Conference West rival Odessa Tuesday.

The host Panthers fell despite owning a 4-2 advantage in open weight class forfeits.

Clynton Stewart (182) won a 9-5 decision over Daniel Bischoff for Oak Grove’s lone win on the mat. Adrian Whitehead (170), Zander Brinegar (195), Jacob Shoemaker (220) and Caleb Groff (285) won forfeits.

BRONCOS SWEEP: Trey Robinson (152), Paden Cole (126) and Ryan McNeel (132) each went 2-0 on the mat to lead host Lee’s Summit North to a sweep of Raytown (84-0) and Rockhurst (67-9) Tuesday.

That trio all earned first-period pins in the shutout of Raytown, which featured 11 forfeit wins.

Robinson (145) and Cole (126) each had second-period pins and McNeel won an 11-3 major decision against Rockhurst.

Noah White (160), Drew Grey (182), Zackary Coetzee (195), Hank Natali (220), Trevor Taylor (285), Zac Scherer (106) and Charlie Dykes (113) also earned pins against the Hawklets. Owen Barnhill (152) won a 12-8 decision and Logan Nieznajko (120) took the match’s only forfeit win.