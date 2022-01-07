College-bound Jaxson McIntyre helps Blue Springs wrestling upend Park Hill

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Jaxson McIntyre got the win that tied the match and then Mason Sullivan followed with a pin to break the tie.

From there, Blue Springs won the next three, closing with six straight wins to pick up a 52-28 win over Park Hill in a Suburban Big Eight Conference dual Thursday at Blue Springs High School.

Park Hill, ranked No. 5 in missouriwrestling.com’s Class 4 state poll, held a pair of 10-point leads and was up by nine with six matches to go before the No. 11 Wildcats won out. Chase Baldwin (160 pounds) overcame a 4-1 deficit to get a reversal and a pin to start the win streak.

Sullivan got a takedown in the first five seconds on his way to taking a 10-2 lead in the first period against freshman Eli Franco. Sullivan was up 12-2 when he got a pin with 3.8 seconds left in the second period.

“It really built energy and brought the whole team together,” Sullivan said of the win streak. “We had a tough practice yesterday and we had a chip on our shoulder and we came out to get a win.”

Dom Howlett (220), Corbin Katamura (195), Brock Sullivan (285), Devin Baldwin (132) and Raiden Paniagua (120) also secured wins for Blue Springs.

McIntyre dominated his 170-pound match against Luis Camacho, building an 11-1 lead in the first period. A takedown and near fall at the buzzer made it 16-2 after the second period.

A takedown only 10 seconds into the third period ended the match early, one of two tech fall wins for the Wildcats.

The win improved McIntyre to 18-1 on the year and was his ninth win in a row – the lone setback coming against Neosho’s Eli Zar at the Helias Duals on Dec. 10. McIntyre will put the win streak on the line on Saturday at the Fred Ross Tournament at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo.

“It is grind time now, I’m ready to go,” McIntyre said, who eyes a fourth trip to the state tournament next month.

McIntyre took fourth place last year and will be a favorite to get back on the medal stand. By getting an all-state medal last year he got his name on the banner inside the gymnasium accomplishing one of his goals since starting high school.

Now, he is chasing a state championship.

McIntyre has committed to wrestle at William Jewell College next year Cardinals head coach Keenan Hagerty, a former state champion at Blue Springs and the son of longtime Wildcats coach Mike Hagerty.

“It is a great opportunity to wrestle for him,” McIntyre said.

Hagerty started recruiting McIntyre last year, but the senior was unsure where his future was in college – he was debating football or wrestling.

But when this year started, he knew his path in college would be in wrestling and picked Jewell over a few other offers. The proximity of Liberty and the personal relationship he built with Hagerty was enough to seal the deal.

“I know he’s been looking at Jaxson for a couple years,” Blue Springs coach Bobbe Lowe said. “Any time you go to college and compete, and you see that is what he wants, it makes you happy as a coach. I was talking to Coach (Bob) Glasgow (Lowe’s coach at Oak Grove), we are still close, and were talking the other day. I have seven kids I was fortunate enough to coach during high school in college right now. That is really cool. He is another one we can add to the list as a coach. I’m happy they want to go out and compete and get a college degree out of it.

“There is no reason UCM or even Avila or William Jewell can’t be a program that is in the top five or top 10 in their division. There is so much talent in Kansas City. And you’ve still got a ton of guys in Springfield that would only have to drive three or four hours. There is no reason we can’t have a top-notch program in Kansas City … It's about time. Now they’ve got to recruit kids and make it happen.”