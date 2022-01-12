Prep wrestling roundup: Lee's Summit North edges Blue Springs

The Examiner staff

Lee’s Summit North overcame a 3-2 deficit in forfeits to down visiting Blue Springs for a Suburban Big Eight wrestling victory Tuesday.

The host Broncos won six of the nine matches contested on the mat, including four pins, to claim a 42-33 victory.

Ryan McNeel (132 pounds), Seth Hooper (138), Trey Robinson (152) and Noah White (160) won by fall for North.

Charlie Dykes (120) edged Raiden Paniagua 7-6 and Zackary Coetzee (195) topped Mason Sullivan 5-0 for North’s other two wins on the mat.

Aleksei Wojtkiewicz (106) and Dom Howlett (220) won with third-period pins for Blue Springs and Korbin Schmidli (145) edged Owen Barnhill 14-12 in their match.

FORT OSAGE 69, RAYTOWN 6: Fort Osage recorded five pins and capitalized on six forfeit wins to dominate visiting Raytown in a Suburban Middle Six dual Tuesday.

Grayson Moore (138), John Newton (152), Jasen Periman (182), Isaac Fields (195) and Gavin Gallman (220) each won by fall for the Indians.

Paxton Onka (160) won 5-4 in an ultimate tiebreaker for Fort Osage’s only other win in a contested match.

JAGUARS SPLIT: Blue Springs South defeated Rockhurst 61-12 but fell 47-27 to host Raymore-Peculiar in a tri-dual Tuesday.

“I was proud of how our kids came out and performed. Being undermanned against Ray-Pec and giving up 24 free points, our kids came out and clawed and fought their tails off to make it a competitive dual meet,” Jaguars coach Doug Black said. “The overall feeling was that they had nothing to lose and everything to gain, so go out and compete hard and that is what they did.”

Logan Mainard (113), Danny Hampton (132) and Callen Smithpeter (285) each won two falls for the Jaguars. Tyler Fields (126) and Gavin Mahurin (195) also were 2-0.

South’s girls lost 48-15. Triniti Greiner (174) won a decision for the Jaguars.

FALCONS SPLIT: Van Horn dominated Raytown South 70-12 but fell 48-27 to host Kearney in a tri-dual Tuesday.

Van Horn took advantage of Raytown South’s eight open weight classes and won five of the seven contested matches.

Tevaughn Chambers (113), CJ Nelson (182) and Damon Washington (285) won by fall and David Lewis (220) won a 13-5 major decision for the Falcons against Ray-South.

Tristan Paige (106), Steven Campos (138), Darrius Paige (145) and Washington (285) won with pins and Lewis (220) won an 8-2 decision against Kearney.

BELTON 47, GRAIN VALLEY 25: Grain Valley could only manage three wins in contested matches in a Suburban Middle Six loss to host Belton Tuesday.

Justin Deweese (160) earned a second-period pin, Gavin Parks (113) won a 15-1 major decision and Brock Smith (120) won an 8-2 decision for the Eagles.

Belton, which had a point deducted for unsportsmanlike conduct, recorded five pins.