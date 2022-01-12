William Chrisman wrestling returns to mat with strong performance

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

After having about a two-week hiatus from competing, William Chrisman wrestling head coach Riley Glasgow was happy to see his team get back on the mat Tuesday.

Not only that, even after so much time away against live competition, the veteran coach was pleased with what he saw in a home tri-dual as Chrisman topped Grandview 48-12 and defeated Winnetonka 39-27.

“We’re starting to put some things together and we are wrestling pretty tough,” Glasgow said. “We are now competing after getting back from the long Christmas break. We really haven’t competed since the Harrisonville Tournament. We had two weeks off.”

The time off didn’t seem to affect 195-pounder Terry Baker, who had an outstanding showing Tuesday. He was able to keep his feet in bounds as he pinned Winnetonka’s Desmond Nalls, who was outside the ring, with a cradle. He also got a fall in 2:28 against Grandview's Alijah Hammond with a far-side cradle.

“I knew I had to do it for my team,” Baker said. “I knew if I stayed aggressive and wrestled smart and stayed on offense and took my shots, I would be fine.

“The cradle is my go-to move. It’s always been the easiest to get into.”

Glasgow said Baker is making some strides after taking the past two seasons off from wrestling.

“Terry has come a long way,” Glasgow said. “We are getting him back in the swing of things. It’s starting to click for him now. He’s starting to get the training wheels off.”

One Bear who still might have “training wheels” on is 132-pounder Elijah Ayers, who wrestled his first match ever against Winnetonka’s Dylan Garcia. He got a takedown early in the match and benefited from a pair of penalties by his opponent in a 5-3 victory. He also got a forfeit win against the Bulldogs.

“He put up a good fight. I wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” Ayers said of his opponent. “Before this, I just wrestled around with friends. I was happy. That was exhilarating.”

So was the move that freshman Javarien Jeffries (126) pulled off in his match against Winnetonka’s Chris Del Rio. After getting a forfeit win against Grandview, the freshman almost was a victim of a takedown by Del Rio. However, he rolled through and did a backflip and got on top of his opponent for a takedown and a pin in 1:10.

“I was thinking if I didn’t do that, he was going to roll me over,” Jeffries said. “I took advantage of the situation and the next thing I know, I was on top of him and got the pin.”

After the match, an excited Glasgow pumped his fist.

“He is able to get away with some stuff because he’s such a good athlete,” Glasgow said of Jeffries. “He just needs to grow and mature a little bit and he will blossom from there.”

Nathan Campos (170), like Baker, went 2-0 with two pins as he improved to 15-3 on the season.

“I think I wrestled pretty well, but there is room for improvement,” Campos said. “I just came out with a different mindset and it just worked for me.

“I am doing this for my grandma. She passed away during football season. I have a different drive this year because I am doing this for her. I know she always wants me to do better.”

Nathan Hamilton (120) was the only other Bear to go 2-0 after getting a pair of forfeit wins. Andru Campos (220) earned a first-period pin against Winnetonka.