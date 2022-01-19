Grain Valley sends message in Class 4 by topping Blue Springs South, Truman

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The Grain Valley wrestling team wants respect.

That’s because it is a storied program that will wrestle at the Class 4 level for the first time in the district and state tournaments.

“We are trying to send a message,” Grain Valley sophomore 113-pounder Gavin Parks said. “We belong here and we can get stuff done.”

Message sent.

The Eagles proved they could hang with Class 4 teams as they dominated Truman 78-3 and coasted past Blue Springs South 63-12 in Tuesday’s tri-dual at home.

South defeated Truman 56-24 in the other match.

“We have been able to prove we belong here and beat these Class 4 teams,” junior 120-pounder Brock Smith said. “We were seen as an under-the-radar team, moving up from Class 3. It’s time for us to step up and we have done that the past couple of weeks here.”

Grain Valley head coach Jeff Bowman echoed those sentiments.

“We went to the KC Stampede earlier in the season and were able to wrestle some tough guys,” Bowman said. “We aren’t afraid of a tough competition. Today we were able to see where we were.”

Parks and Smith both proved their worth as they were two of 10 Eagles to go 2-0 on the day.

Parks got two pins, including one against longtime friend Logan Mainard of South.

“Me and Logan go way back,” Parks said. “We have been practice partners since youth. The rivalry is fun. Any time we see each other, it’s going to be a good match. He did well. He’s getting better and I am getting better.”

So is Smith who pinned Truman’s Ethan Grout and gutted out a 6-3 victory against South’s Tyler Fields. He broke a 3-3 tie in the third period with an escape and a takedown against Fields.

“I knew that match was going to be tough,” Smith said of his bout with Fields. “I saw him at MO West (youth wrestling club). I knew he was going to come at me hard. He kept stepping with his right, so I was able to take him down a couple of times and hold him down.”

Freshman 138-pounder Kaden Crandall also impressed for Grain Valley. He got a first-period pin against South’s Christian Hill and fell behind 2-0 early before battling back and getting a late takedown to claim a 4-2 decision against Truman’s Caden Deeny.

“I fought hard, I came into today knowing it wasn’t going to be easy,” Crandall said. “I just wanted to wrestle my match and push myself to win those.”

Bowman noted that Crandall has recovered from an early-season injury nicely and said he has been wrestling well in his first varsity season.

“He started out the season with a neck injury, so he was hurt a little bit,” Bowman said. “He has done a really good job since then. He challenges the guys in the room. He has some funky little things he likes to do in practice. But he’s fun to have on the team and I am looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Other Eagles to finish 2-0 on the day were Dru Azcona (126), Colston Parks (106), Tyler Groves (132), Tanner Barker (152), Evan Reich (170), Kollin Hansuld (145) and Justin Deweese (160).

South got a big piece of its team back as Callen Smithpeter (285) wrestled in just his second dual of the season after coming back from a shoulder injury. He received a forfeit win against Truman and pinned Grain Valley’s Andrew Czeschin in the first round.

“I tore my labrum during football,” Smithpeter said. “I am back from physical therapy and I am still working on it, but it still feels good.”

The only other Jaguar to go 2-0 was Kaden Payne (182). He pinned Truman’s Cole Pleacher in 49 seconds and won a back-and-forth contest with Grain Valley’s Collin Burd in a 16-14 decision.

“It ended how I wanted it because I got the (win),” Payne said. “There are some things I could have done to prevent the match from going that long.”

Truman’s Freddie Sheppard (220) was the lone Patriot to go 2-0 as he got a forfeit win against South and he grinded out a 3-2 win against Grain Valley’s Gavin Barker.

“I feel like I am a defensive wrestler,” Sheppard said. “My offense is OK, but I feel like if I can work on my offense and score more points, I can really make a statement.”

GIRLS: In the matchup between South and Truman, the Jaguars won 18-12 thanks to three forfeit victories.

Truman won the two contested matches as Yazmin Soto (100) and Evangeline Drydale (141) both got pins.

“I tried to throw a duck-under (move) first and it didn’t work, so I pushed her away and reset and went for it and got the takedown,” Drydale said. “I am really proud.”

Grain Valley’s Ava Kusick (105) pinned Truman’s Jennalee Bailey in 3:18 in the lone girls match of the day for the Eagles.