Prep wrestling roundup: Fort Osage overcomes open weights to sweep

The Examiner staff

Despite having five open weight classes, the Fort Osage wrestling team was able to get a sweep of a tri-dual Tuesday.

Fort Osage edged Lee’s Summit 39-33 and routed Raytown South 64-6 at Lee’s Summit High School.

Dylan Reed (132 pounds), Isaac Fields (182) and Gavin Gallman (220) each recorded pins to lead Fort Osage in the win over Lee’s Summit.

Colby Gray (120), Nathan Noda (145) and John Newton (152) each won with decisions against the Tigers, who had a 5-2 advantage in forfeit wins.

Fort Osage had seven forfeit wins against Raytown South. Stevie Gabb (285) and Kaden Johnson (113) each recorded first-period pins, Noda (145) had a second-period fall and Gallman (220) and Gray (120) prevailed with 19-1 and 16-1 technical falls, respectively.

BEARS SPLIT: William Chrisman dominated Raytown 58-12 but fell 46-33 to Belton in a tri-dual Tuesday at Raytown High School.

Issac Sanchez (138), Nathan Campos (182), Terry Baker (195), Andru Campos (220) and Cameron Hammond (285) each recorded pins in the Bears’ win over the host Blue Jays. Javarien Jeffries (126) won a 13-5 major decision.

Chrisman had a 6-1 disadvantage in open weight classes against Belton but won five of the seven contested matches.

Nathan Hamilton (120), Nathan Campos (170), Andru Campos (220) and Hammond (285) won with falls for the Bears. Jeffries, wrestling up at 132, won a 14-9 decision.

VAN HORN SWEEPS: Van Horn swept a home tri-dual against Grandview and Ruskin Tuesday.

The Falcons won just one of five contested matches but capitalized on nine forfeit wins to defeat visiting Grandview 60-24. Van Horn won 6 of 7 contested matches to dominate Ruskin 72-6.

Davis Lewis (220) won by fall in 36 seconds for the Falcons’ lone win on the mat against Grandview. Lewis earned a second-period pin against Ruskin for a 2-0 record for the day.

Tristan Paige (106), Dashiell Gonzalez (120), Steven Campos (138), Keanu Sua (195) and Mason Igou (285) also earned falls against Ruskin as the Falcons improved to 11-2 in dual matches.

LONE JACK 39, ST. MICHAEL 36: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic rallied after falling behind 27-6 but fell short against host Lone Jack Tuesday.

Larry Smith (220) earned a second-period pin to put St. Michael ahead 6-0 but Lone Jack took the next five matches with three pins, a forfeit and a decision to take the 27-6 lead.

Drew Stanfield (132) and Blaise Ranstorfer (138) won by fall, Nathan Valdiviez (145) won a 20-18 sudden victory and Lucas Estes (152) got a pin to tie it.

A forfeit at 160 and a loss at 170 put Lone Jack back ahead 39-27. The Guardians needed two pins in the last two matches to tie it, but Jakson Wimberly (182) won a 7-0 decision and Zach Berry (195) got a second-period pin as they fell short.

OAK GROVE SWEEPS: Oak Grove swept Center and Clinton in a Missouri River Valley Conference West home tri-dual Tuesday.

Rudy Whitehead (132), Alex Whitehead (152), Carson Smith (160), Brendan Griffin (182), Garrett Hudspeth (220) and Caleb Groff (285) each won by fall for Oak Grove against Center. Griffin took just 12 seconds to get his fall.

Rudy Whitehead (132), Alex Whitehead (152), Smith (160), Holland Graves (170), Zander Brinegar (195) and Hudspeth (220) each recorded pins against Clinton.