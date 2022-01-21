Blue Springs get wins from 'most consistent' but fall to Liberty North

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Blue Springs wrestling coach Bobbe Lowe admitted he’s seen a mixed bag of results from some of his wrestlers throughout the 2021-22 season.

He points to the fact that he has a handful of wrestlers who are consistent, while others have struggled to have steady performances each week.

That trend continued Thursday against Suburban Big Eight Conference foe Liberty North.

The Wildcats got off to a strong start and led 24-9 after six matches. However, they fell in seven of the final eight matches in a 51-30 defeat to the host Eagles.

“The guys who are doing really well right now are the most consistent in our room – the guys who are finishing matches, not giving up bonus points and are scoring bonus points,” Lowe said. “They don’t miss practice, they are focused and they are good with their diet.

“The other guys that are falling off the edge, they aren’t very consistent. If they don’t change that kind of stuff, their wrestling isn’t going to change.”

Some of the consistent wrestlers Lowe referred to are returning state medalists Brock Sullivan (285 pounds), Dom Howlett (220) and Jaxson McIntyre (170).

McIntyre got a takedown and was able to get his arm around the upper body of Nathan Sola to pin him in 3 minutes, 34 seconds. Sullivan jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Carter Price before backflipping over his opponent on a reversal from the bottom position and turning it into a fall in the second period.

Howlett was in a close match that went into the second period with Jacob Stockard. He got a throw to break a 2-2 deadlock and forced Stockard’s shoulders down using his upper body to get a fall in 3:20.

“Sometimes when I can’t get to my shots, I will set up my throws,” Howlett said. “I will get a knee pick then go straight to it.

“I need to take more shots and work on my single legs. It’s something I have been working at during practice.”

Raiden Paniagua, wrestling up at 126 pounds from his usual slot at 120, picked up the final victory for the Wildcats. He used a power half nelson to turn Cole Nichols and get a pin in 3:41 after building a 9-0 advantage.

“I had a little trouble making weight this week and slipped up,” Paniagua admitted. “So I bumped up and had a pretty tough match. I knew the kid would be a little bigger and stronger, so I knew I would have to go out there and fight.”

Aleksei Wojtkiewicz (106) earned a victory by forfeit for the Wildcats.

Three Blue Springs girls wrestlers had a strong showing by winning all three contested matches.

Liberty North, however, won 36-24 because of six forfeit victories.

Mady Banker got things started for the Wildcats after she got a takedown against Sam Matney and used a half nelson to roll her opponent over for the pin in 59 seconds.

It didn’t take Rhian Kempf (135) much longer than Banker to get her pin. She got a takedown and used a lateral press to get a fall over Elora Williams in 1:06.

“I used a body lock to take her feet to back,” Kempf said. “I feel like my technique was a little bit off. The match didn’t go as fast as I wanted it to.”

Adrianna McMurrey won the final bout of the dual following her half nelson that she turned into a pin in 2:11 against Hailee Neece.

“I am coming off a pulled hamstring and coming back was a big deal for me, especially since I missed conference,” McMurrey said.

Holly Emmons (100) won by forfeit for Blue Springs.