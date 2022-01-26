Fort Osage girls, boys wrestlers manage sweeps

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

When anyone talks about the Fort Osage girls wrestling program, Hailey Ward is the name that likely sticks out.

After all, she is a two-time defending state champion.

As a junior, she’s the leader of a young Indians squad, and while she is the most accomplished wrestler on the team, the Indians have plenty of others who have talent.

That talent was on display in a tri-dual against North Kansas City and Park Hill South Tuesday at home. The Fort Osage girls dominated both teams, winning 66-18 against the Hornets and 66-12 against the Panthers. Park Hill South topped North Kansas City 51-12 in the other girls dual.

The Fort Osage boys also claimed a sweep, topping Park Hill South 45-30 and Northtown 58-15.

“We knew when Hailey got here that we were going to try and build the best team we possibly could,” Fort Osage girls coach Derick Barker said. “We’re still super young. We’re mostly made up of sophomores. We only had one senior, but she unfortunately got hurt at the beginning of the season.

“We have been wrestling really well at the beginning of the season. We started slow, but we are coming on strong late. We don’t want to peak in December or January, we want to peak in February.”

Emily Floray is an emerging star for Fort Osage. The 235-pounder took second place in one of the biggest tournaments in the region, the Kansas City Stampede, last month. On Tuesday, she overcame a 4-2 deficit to pin Tristyn McCoy in the third period. She also pinned Northtown’s Olivia Turney in 23 seconds.

Floray said that it was a change in mindset that has helped her have more success for her junior year. As a freshman, she didn’t win a match.

“I am really focused and I am not rushing into matches and trying to power them over,” Floray said. “It really helped to focus on thinking out the match.”

Kayleigh McGrath (130) is getting her first crack at varsity competition for the 2021-22 season after wrestling behind a couple others last season. Barker said she’s had a good year and that showed Tuesday as she went 2-0, including a pin against the Hornets’ Emily Williams.

“I feel like I did pretty good,” McGrath said. “I tried stuff I normally don’t do. I tried to go for sweeps.”

Aroma Marrufo (120) and Allison Kraemer (125) both fell in the bubble match during sectionals last season, just missing out on qualifying for state. This year could be the one in which the duo breaks through.

On Tuesday, Marrufo won her only match by fall against Park Hill South’s Maddie Fosmoe.

“I have definitely learned to be more confident and be more offensive,” Marrufo said.

That’s exactly what Kraemer was in her matches as she got a pair of pins to finish 2-0 on the day.

“I used my knee pick a lot today,” Kraemer said. “That’s my top move.”

Other Indians to finish 2-0 were Brigett Baker (110), Sienna Sullivan (135), Jazmine Naylor (149), Ward (159) and Taylor Hillbrand (235).

For Park Hill South, Aniya Coleman (105) and Maddie Kibicki (141) went 2-0 for the Panthers.

Jacklyn Fast (100) and Madison Foley (174) were 2-0 for the Hornets.

Boys

The Fort Osage boys team has a solid mix of youth and experience. That was on display Tuesday as underclassmen and upperclassmen fared well on Senior Night as the Indians swept at home.

“We wrestled well tonight but not everything was beautiful,” Fort Osage boys coach Brandon Wackerman said. “We had a starter out and we had some other guys step up. This is just a good reminder that the seniors aren’t going to be here forever. They will be onto bigger and better things in a month.”

Nathan Noda (145) was one of those seniors to shine as he got a pair of pins to finish the day without a loss.

“This is the last dual in this gym and it was nice to get a win for the win,” Noda said.

Senior Jasen Periman (170) was pleased with his performance as well. He took both of his matches by fall and did it in front of a good crowd of his family members.

“My mom just told me to go out there and wrestle smart,” Periman said.

While the upperclassmen were able to shine on Senior Night, a couple of freshmen looked equally as impressive. Isaac Fields (182) won both of his matches by fall.

“I think I wrestled pretty good today,” Fields said. “There are a couple of things I need to work on. I need to work on my shots and takedowns.”

Fellow freshman Grayson Moore (138) went 2-0 via pin and forfeit.

“I wrestled well today. I fought hard. I did well with my snap-downs and leg riding,” Moore said.

Other Indians to go 2-0 were Colby Gray (120) and Dylan Reed (132). Stevie Gabb (285) won his lone match with a pin of Park Hill South’s Jordon Hilsinger.

For the Panthers, Lucas Oitker (220), Kavan Slater (152) and Roger Guillory (195) all finished 2-0.

Kaden Torres (160) and Cayden Holmes were 2-0 for the Hornets.