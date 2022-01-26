Prep wrestling roundup: St. Michael earns split with Truman, Belton

The Examiner staff

The St. Michael the Archangel Catholic wrestling team earned five pins to stop host Truman 63-12 but the Guardians fell 41-30 to Belton in a tri-dual Tuesday.

Truman also lost 59-6 to Belton.

Lucas Barry (120), David Maschger (126), Drew Stanfield (138), Lucas Estes (152) and Jakson Wimberly each recorded first-period pins and Zach Berry (195) outlasted Colton Treloar for a 1-0 decision in St. Michael’s win over Truman.

Andres Jones (113) had Truman’s lone win on the mat against the Guardians with a first-period pin.

Barry (120), Stanfield (132) and Gunnar McTamney (220) had pins for the Guardians in the loss to Belton.

Aiden Manka (152) got Truman’s lone win against Belton by forfeit

LIBERTY 56, BLUE SPRINGS 12: Blue Springs was no match for nationally ranked Liberty in a Suburban Big Eight road loss Tuesday.

Jaxson McIntyre (170) pinned Liberty’s Jason Briones with one second left in the first period, and Brock Sullivan (285) took just 59 seconds to pin Cameron Clarke for the Wildcats’ only wins.

Liberty recorded seven pins, one tech fall and two decisions.

JAGUARS SPLIT: Blue Springs South defeated a shorthanded William Chrisman team 48-12 but fell to host Park Hill 56-21 in a tri-dual Tuesday.

Chrisman also lost 78-6 to Park Hill.

Callen Smithpeter (285) went 2-0 on the mat for South with pins in each.

Logan Mainard (113) and Trey Greiner (160) each recorded pins for Blue Springs South against Park Hill and Tyler Barkley-Fields (128) won a 9-4 decision. Park Hill capitalized on five open weight classes for South.

Nathan Campos (170) went 2-0 for Chrisman with a pair of second-period pins. Andru Campos was the only other wrestler available for the Bears, who had 12 opens.