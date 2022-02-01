Prep wrestling roundup: Lee's Summit North takes second in BS South's Lydia's Lights tourney

The Examiner staff

The Lee’s Summit North wrestling team captured one title and two runner-up finishes to capture second place in the Blue Springs South Lydia’s Lights Tournament Saturday.

The Broncos amassed 376 points to finish behind only Pleasant Hill’s 555.5. Oak Grove, with two champions, claimed third place with 320, and host Blue Springs South (225) finished seventh.

Charlie Dykes earned North’s lone title, winning a 4-0 decision over Blue Springs South’s Logan Mainard in the 113-pound title match.

Trey Robinson (152) and Trevor Taylor (285) each made their respective finals but fell. Oak Grove’s Caleb Groff pinned Taylor in 1:50 in the heavyweight title match. Robinson was edged 9-8 by Pleasant Hill’s Ryan Volland in his final.

Logan Nieznajko (120), Paden Cole (126), Ryan McNeel (132) and Seth Hooper (138) each claimed third place for the Broncos.

Zander Brinegar earned Oak Grove’s other individual title, stopping Platte County’s Jaydon Walls 2-1 in the 195-pound championship.

Ethan Phillips (145), Alex Whitehead (152) and Brendan Griffin (182) claimed third place for Oak Grove.

Tyler Barkley (120) also made the finals for Blue Springs South but fell 9-5 to Troy Gustin of Pleasant Hill in the final. Callen Smithpeter (285) finished third for the Jaguars.

GEORGE HOOVER INVITATIONAL: Grain Valley had one champion and two runners-up to claim fourth place in Liberty’s George Hoover Invitational Saturday.

Grain Valley totaled 145 points to take fourth. The host team, nationally ranked Liberty, claimed the team title at 379. Fort Osage (87) finished sixth and William Chrisman (83) was seventh.

Andrew Czeschin captured Grain Valley’s only title, taking just 49 seconds to pin Kearney’s Jase Jackson in the 285-pound title match.

Justin Deweese (160) and Tyler Groves (132) also made the finals for the Eagles but lost by fall. Ethan Jones (120) claimed third place.

Chrisman’s Nathan Campos won the 170-pound title, edging Liberty’s Jason Briones 8-7 in his final. Riley Ragan (106) also made the title match for the Bears but was pinned by Liberty’s Devon Harrison, and Andru Campos (220) was third.

Kaiden Johnson (106), Grayson Moore (138) and Nathan Noda (145) each finished third for Fort Osage.